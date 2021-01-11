"Bowling at his best"- Delhi coach provides an update on Ishant Sharma

Delhi head coach Rajkumar Sharma has insisted Ishant Sharma is fit and raring to go in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Indian seamer has been out of action since suffering a side strain during IPL 2020. But he is expected to represent Delhi in the ongoing domestic T20 tournament.

Ishant Sharma missed the entire Australia tour because of his injury. The 32-year-old was declared fit along with Rohit Sharma last month. However, Sharma wasn't sent to Australia due to lack of match fitness.

But Rajkumar Sharma revealed Sharma has done the hard yards and is bowling at his best since the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's preparatory camp. Speaking to the Hindu, the Delhi coach said:

"He is raring to go. He has been bowling at his best right through the preparatory camp. I am sure he will be a big boost to the team, with his bowling and experience," Rajkumar Sharma said.

Ishant Sharma is primarily seen as a Test bowler in Team India. However, his experience and ability would undoubtedly be a big boost for Delhi, who are vying for their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Delhi last won the T20 tournament in the 2017-18 season, where they defeated Rajasthan in the final.

Delhi team for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Domestic Season 2020-2021. pic.twitter.com/bc9q7tRXyc — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) December 28, 2020

Indian selectors to keep an eye on Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is being seen as Ishant Sharma's final fitness test. The seamer is vying for a spot in the Indian team for England's visit next month. India are currently reeling with injuries in the fast bowling department, and the selectors would hope Sharma is at his best during the domestic T20 tournament.

Delhi starts their campaign against Mumbai today, and Ishant Sharma will be up against Suryakumar Yadav and co. at the Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement

The upcoming four-match Test series against England could be a special one for Ishant Sharma as he is just three matches away from playing 100 Tests for India. If all goes well, Sharma could complete his century of Test matches in February next month, and would become only the second Indian fast bowler to achieve the feat after Kapil Dev.