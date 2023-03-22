"Bowling bhool gaya hai" - Fans express concern over Axar Patel's form in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel's recent form with the ball has concerned many fans. The left-arm arm spinner failed to make a significant impact with the ball in red-ball and subsequent ODI encounters against Australia.

Axar proved to be the most expensive Indian bowler in the third ODI of the series in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. While he picked up two wickets in the crucial tie, he conceded 57 runs from eight overs, finishing with an economy rate of 7.10.

In the previous encounter, Axar gave away 25 runs from three overs as Australia chased down the Men in Blue's 117-run total in just 11 overs.

Many Indian supporters took to social media, expressing their concerns over Axar's underwhelming performances with the ball. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

JethaOP @salaamthok The economy rate of Axar bhai has been a worry from past 1 year

Earlier it was less now a days it goes around 8.5 in t20 and odi it goes around 7 The economy rate of Axar bhai has been a worry from past 1 year Earlier it was less now a days it goes around 8.5 in t20 and odi it goes around 7

shubham parihar @Desi__Er

@BCCI

#INDvsAUS In last 1 year Axar's has improved as a batsman but as a bowler his performance has dipped . In last 1 year Axar's has improved as a batsman but as a bowler his performance has dipped . @BCCI #INDvsAUS

बांके बिहारी @mahadev586

#INDvAUS Axar bowling bhool gaya hai usko bowling dena band kar do Axar bowling bhool gaya hai usko bowling dena band kar do#INDvAUS

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade What has happened to axar's bowling? What has happened to axar's bowling?

✶ 🎀 𝒟𝒶𝓀𝓈𝒽 𝑔𝒾𝓁𝓁 🎀 ✶ @screwgauge77 Axar Patel is so so so useless with the bowl

Literally just some 20(24)* type knocks with bat on every match and people consider him relevant,bro we are playing him as bowler ,he has done nothing with the bowl Axar Patel is so so so useless with the bowlLiterally just some 20(24)* type knocks with bat on every match and people consider him relevant,bro we are playing him as bowler ,he has done nothing with the bowl

Ashwin Sharma @somegadgetgeek



#INDvsAUS Axar Patel has clearly gone down as a bowler in the recent time. Axar Patel has clearly gone down as a bowler in the recent time. #INDvsAUS

SMM @Shhy10 @CricCrazyNIKS Axar was brought to have control from one end.. that hasn't worked.. boundary every over in this spell.. @CricCrazyNIKS Axar was brought to have control from one end.. that hasn't worked.. boundary every over in this spell..

zimbu ka Abbu 🤙 @agrawal_pp86613 @gurkiratsgill Axar is playing on the basis of his batting form its hiding his poor performance with the ball since a long time @gurkiratsgill Axar is playing on the basis of his batting form its hiding his poor performance with the ball since a long time

Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 @Cric_Beyond_Ent Axar has been unable to get the ball any grip from the surface. I know he doesn’t turns the ball and bowls straight, but he needs to look at it. He can’t afford to go at 7 RPO on a track which is helpful to his skills. He is bowling really bad lines. #INDvAUS Axar has been unable to get the ball any grip from the surface. I know he doesn’t turns the ball and bowls straight, but he needs to look at it. He can’t afford to go at 7 RPO on a track which is helpful to his skills. He is bowling really bad lines. #INDvAUS

HAJI @Tweet_Haji too easy swings from the batters…lovely strikes #Chepauk #Axar Axar is bowling right in the batsman arc…too easy swings from the batters…lovely strikes #INDvAUS Axar is bowling right in the batsman arc…😂 too easy swings from the batters…lovely strikes #INDvAUS #Chepauk #Axar

Rajdeep Sharma (ৰাজদীপ শৰ্মা) @Sharma_Rjdp #CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS Such bad bowling by Axar in this pitch. Darting the ball with no intention to spin the ball. With Jaddu in the team already, Axar will be disappointed to perform like this. Huge IPL for Axar, Washi and Chahal. #IPL2023 Such bad bowling by Axar in this pitch. Darting the ball with no intention to spin the ball. With Jaddu in the team already, Axar will be disappointed to perform like this. Huge IPL for Axar, Washi and Chahal. #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS

Shaswat Kanodia @Shaswat7410 Thank you Axar for letting them score enough runs for us to get atleast one century today Thank you Axar for letting them score enough runs for us to get atleast one century today

It is worth noting that Axar Patel gave India an important breakthrough in the third ODI, dismissing Marcus Stoinis to claim his first wicket of the series.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also used the crafty spinner in the death overs. While he was hit for two sixes in the 45th over, he finished the over by taking the wicket of Sean Abbott.

Axar Patel's batting stocks have risen exponentially in the recent past

Axar Patel was instrumental in India winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 against Australia. He didn't have much to do with the ball, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja taking the spotlight.

However, he earned praise from all quarters for his batting exploits. The left-handed batter was the third-highest run-getter in the Test series, amassing 264 runs in five innings, which included three half-centuries.

On the bowling front, it proved to be a forgettable series for the 29-year-old cricketer. He bowled a total of 86 overs across the four matches and was able to pick up just three wickets.

With another spin-bowling all-rounder, Washington Sundar, waiting for his turn, Axar will have to come up with an improved showing in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

