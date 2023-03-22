"Bowling bhool gaya hai" - Fans express concern over Axar Patel's form in 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel's recent form with the ball has concerned many fans. The left-arm arm spinner failed to make a significant impact with the ball in red-ball and subsequent ODI encounters against Australia.
Axar proved to be the most expensive Indian bowler in the third ODI of the series in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. While he picked up two wickets in the crucial tie, he conceded 57 runs from eight overs, finishing with an economy rate of 7.10.
In the previous encounter, Axar gave away 25 runs from three overs as Australia chased down the Men in Blue's 117-run total in just 11 overs.
Many Indian supporters took to social media, expressing their concerns over Axar's underwhelming performances with the ball. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
It is worth noting that Axar Patel gave India an important breakthrough in the third ODI, dismissing Marcus Stoinis to claim his first wicket of the series.
Skipper Rohit Sharma also used the crafty spinner in the death overs. While he was hit for two sixes in the 45th over, he finished the over by taking the wicket of Sean Abbott.
Axar Patel's batting stocks have risen exponentially in the recent past
Axar Patel was instrumental in India winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1 against Australia. He didn't have much to do with the ball, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja taking the spotlight.
However, he earned praise from all quarters for his batting exploits. The left-handed batter was the third-highest run-getter in the Test series, amassing 264 runs in five innings, which included three half-centuries.
On the bowling front, it proved to be a forgettable series for the 29-year-old cricketer. He bowled a total of 86 overs across the four matches and was able to pick up just three wickets.
With another spin-bowling all-rounder, Washington Sundar, waiting for his turn, Axar will have to come up with an improved showing in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
