Vikram Rathour feels the Indian team will be able to handle the bounce at the Gabba 

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed the side's batsmen to handle the excessive pace and bounce in the Brisbane Test. According to Rathour, the players have had ample time to adapt to the conditions and they are well-prepared for the challenge.

The Gabba is usually a daunting ground for batters. It is counted amongst the bounciest pitches Down Under. India has never won in the longest format at the venue while Australia is yet to lose a Test here since 1988.

Although the visitors have displayed exceptional character to keep the series at 1-1 after 3 Tests, the Gabba will certainly pose the most strenuous challenge to Ajinkya Rahane and his mean.

During the pre-match press conference, Vikram Rathour said he's sure the batsmen will handle the bounce 'pretty well'.

"On this tour, we got a lot of time to prepare, we came early and had a lot of practice sessions here. This is a wicket with more bounce and pace and we expect that. Having played well for so many days now, the belief is there that the boys will be able to handle it," said Vikram Rathour.

The last time the Indian team played a Test in Brisbane was in 2014. Murali Vijay and Steve Smith scored hundreds for their respective sides. The Australians edged past India by 4 wickets in a close encounter.

More than him not bowling well, we have batted well against Nathan Lyon: Vikram Rathour

Nathan Lyon was Australia's highest wicket-taker in the 2018 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This time around, the Indian batsmen seem to have kept him under control as the off-spinner has only managed 6 wickets from 3 Tests.

Vikram Rathour attributed this improvement to the team's practice sessions before the tour began.

"I think there were a lot of discussions about his lines and lengths and what we want to do when we get in there. These discussions actually started during the lockdown. The boys were ready with their gameplans, everyone has their own way of dealing with things," revealed Vikram Rathour.

"On this tour, I think we have executed those game plans well. So more than him not bowling well, we have batted well against him and so far it has worked well," added Rathour.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final Test of the series which will begin on January 15th. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and both teams will be eager to get the win.