"India have set the bar when it comes to playing in ODI, Tests and even T20s" - Brad Hogg calls for improvement in Australia setup despite T20 WC triumph 

Former wrist-spinner Brad Hogg has admitted that Australian cricket has fallen back over the last decade.

Sides like England and India have revamped all formats of the game and Hogg feels Australia need to step up to go toe-to-toe with such teams.

BCCI @BCCI



How excited are you for the home series? @ImRo45 all set to lead #TeamIndia 's T20I squad against New Zealand. 👍 👍How excited are you for the home series? #INDvNZ .@ImRo45 all set to lead #TeamIndia's T20I squad against New Zealand. 👍 👍How excited are you for the home series? #INDvNZ https://t.co/wGCe0gBbL2

Hogg stated that Australia's academy has been the biggest contributing factor to their success in World Cups and wants to see a change to bring up talent like India and England have done in the recent past.

The five-time world champions were far from favorites to win the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the UAE, but managed to peak at the right time.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"The last 5-8 years, it has not exactly gone to plan, we have rested on the laurels a bit. A few nations have caught up with us, Australia still have a lot to work to do. India have set the bar when it comes to playing in ODI, Tests and even T20s. They were unlucky in this particular tournament.

"Academy has been Australia's biggest reason behind the success, you can see it with England and India have done the same with their academy with Rahul Dravid. Pant, Gill, Shaw are all coming through."

Australia came into the World Cup on the back of four consecutive series losses in T20Is. They will defend their title at home next year.

Lot of things for Australia to resolve: Hogg

Hogg enlisted aggression at the top, Finch's form, Steve Smith's future in T20s and the ensuing No. 4 conundrum as prime areas of improvement for Australia.

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith struggled throughout the course of the tournament and as a result, are in danger of losing their spot in the playing XI. Hogg added:

"Lot of things for Australia to resolve by the time the next T20 World Cup comes around. Need more aggressive batsmen. Hopefully Finch finds his form, his place in the team is under the radar.

"Apart from aggression at the top by one of the openers, No.4 is also an area of concern. Have to assess whether Steve Smith is a good for T20 or not. That's where Josh Inglis might come in."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau If you're just waking up or want to re-live it all over again, get a full report and all the highlights as Australia became T20 world champions! #T20WorldCup If you're just waking up or want to re-live it all over again, get a full report and all the highlights as Australia became T20 world champions! #T20WorldCup

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Australia won their first T20 World Cup on Sunday after coming up short on several occasions in the past. They came closest in 2010 but lost to arch-rivals England in the final.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar