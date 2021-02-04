Brad Hogg explains how Indian spinners should tackle Joe Root

Brad Hogg has suggested how the Indian spinners can put England skipper Joe Root under pressure and prevent him from dominating the hosts.

The former Australian player believes Joe Root does the bulk of his scoring against the spinners by hitting the gaps square of the wicket rather than down the ground. The right-handed batsman is comfortable with putting in a big stride to smother the spin as well as rocking on the back foot if the ball is a bit short.

In a video on his YouTube Channel, Brad Hogg explained that the Indian spinners need to force Joe Root to play in the 'V'. The hosts need to shut down the scoring options for the England skipper square of the wicket, something that might force him to step out of his comfort zone and play a false stroke.

"All the majority of Joe Root's scoring shots are square of the wicket. So for the Indian spinners, clog those square options up, open up the straighter options and try to getting him to use his feet, where you will be able to bring your bat-pads into play but also the stumping opportunity," Brad Hogg said.

Although the England skipper dominated the Sri Lankan spinners, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin will pose a different level of challenge altogether. With no other England batsman being as good as Root in playing spin, this contest could well determine the fate of the series.

Joe Root is the best player against spin at the moment: Brad Hogg

According to Brad Hogg, no other batsman is playing spin as well as Joe Root at the moment

Brad Hogg certainly believes Joe Root is the best player of spin bowling at the moment. The England captain led by example in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Joe Root scored 426 runs in four innings, at a stupendous average of 106.50, and helped England thump Sri Lanka 2-0 in their own backyard. The 30-year-old, who made great use of the sweep shot as well as the back foot punch against the Lankans, will be high on confidence ahead of the Test series against Team India.

"Joe Root is the best player in this English line-up in Asian conditions. But, he is also the best player for me in the world against spin at the moment. Why, because he reads the length perfectly. His go-to shots are the sweep shots and the punches off the back foot," Brad Hogg stated.

The first Test between India and England will be played at the Chepauk in Chennai from February 5. The biggest contest throughout the series will arguably be how Joe Root tackles the Indian spinners.