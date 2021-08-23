"He is allowing inclusiveness" - Brad Hogg lauds Virat Kohli for creating 'safe environment' in the team

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg discussed how Virat Kohli has been the driving force in Team India's new team culture. India have gone onto become much sharper in terms of aggression and attitude, which has been the embodiment of Kohli's reign as captain.

Kohli was handed the Test captaincy in 2014 but had to wait three more years for a leadership role in white-ball cricket. The 31-year-old is now the fourth most successful captain in the longest format. He has also been credited with integrating and raising the bar of fitness required to play at the highest level.

Hogg feels that Kohli's aim of leaving India in safe hands following his time away from the game will be accomplished due to the culture he has created.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Virat Kohli is leading the way perfectly. So what he is trying to do there is create a safe environment. He is allowing inclusiveness - so when newbies, come into the team, straightaway they are brought in and they've been told what's expected of them on the field, on their role, the way they have to train and the way they have to perceive themselves on and off the field."

The former left-arm Chinaman also believes that players who are new to the team are also allowed to voice their opinions. He added:

"There is clarity in what's expected of the player. And if the player's got something he wants to express to the playing group, he's allowing an environment where those particular players are allowed to be open straightaway and share what's on their mind."

They've got good coaching resources: Brad Hogg

Hogg lauded the Indian coaching panel and felt that the players could be open to their coaches regarding any sort of problem. Hogg continued:

"They've got good coaching resources, both with physical and mental skills. So all of the resources are there for the player to get the best out of themselves and to grow as both cricketers and people."

The current Indian coaching panel is led by Ravi Shastri with Vikram Rathour, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar handling the batting, bowling and fielding departments respectively.

India will next be seen in action against England in the third Test of the ongoing series, which starts on Wednesday, August 25. Having amassed a 1-0 lead, the visitors will be hoping to extend their lead at Headingley, Leeds.

