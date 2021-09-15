Brad Hogg picks the favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2021

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has picked his favorites for the T20 World Cup 2021. He reckons England and New Zealand are currently the best teams in the T20 format and are ahead in the race to win the title.

Brad Hogg was answering a question by a Twitter user about the favorites to win the T20 World Cup. Hogg also added that India are the only outfit capable of posing a challenge to both sides.

“@BLACKCAPS and @englandcricket I favour in the T20 format. There is only one team that on paper can threaten both is India,” Brad Hogg tweeted.

@BLACKCAPS and @englandcricket I favour in the T20 format. There is only one team that on paper can threaten both is India. https://t.co/gkE2pbPQcd — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 15, 2021

Both England and New Zealand were the finalists in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 as well.

England, who won the T20 World Cup in 2010, are coming into the tournament in red-hot form, having clinched the T20I home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Both India and New Zealand lost their most recent T20I series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively. But they will find solace in the fact that they had not fielded their full-strength sides in these series.

India and New Zealand are placed in the same group in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup

India and New Zealand are in Group 2 for the Super 12 stage

India and New Zealand are placed in Group 2 for the Super 12 stage along with Pakistan, Afghanistan. England, meanwhile, are in Group 1 along with Australia, South Africa and the West Indies.

Two teams will join each group from the Qualifiers. The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will qualify for the knockout stages.

🏆 On #WTC21 Final glory

🏃 Preparations for the #T20WorldCup

🏏 Batters who will pose the biggest challenge



Trent Boult speaks on a host of topics in episode four of Around The Wicket with @DanishSait — out now 📺



ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by @Nissan 🚙 pic.twitter.com/KD6MT28gsm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) September 15, 2021

Also Read

The T20 World Cup will commence on October 17 with the Round 1 competitions where eight teams will fight it out for qualifying into the Super 12 stage.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee