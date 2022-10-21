BREAKING: Pakistan’s Shan Masood rushed to hospital after hit by Mohammad Nawaz shot

Pakistan reserve opener Shan Masood was taken to a hospital for scans after getting hit by a shot from teammate Mohammad Nawaz, Sportskeeda has reliably learnt. Pakistan had their first training session in Melbourne today, ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 opener against India on Sunday.

Fresh off his net session, Shan Masood was having a chat with the support staff outside the nets. At the other end, fellow southpaw Nawaz has having a hit inside. A moment of scare soon followed as the 28-year-old all-rounder sent a strong hit straight back over the bowler’s head, which hit Masood flash in the portion behind his ear and neck.

Masood was felled on the ground, clenching the back of his neck and wincing in pain. His teammates and the support staff rushed towards him. Nawaz, almost in shock, left his gear and was down on his knees and seemed to call on the Almighty. The distress was palpable not just in their camp, but also among the many fans who had gathered to watch their stars build-up to the marquee clash.

After almost a minute of everyone having their heart in the mouth, Masood was back up on his feet and was assisted into the change room. Nawaz, too, followed him in.

Sources informed Sportskeeda that Masood was soon rushed to a hospital near the Melbourne Cricket Ground for scans. Were the proceedings precautionary? Or will Masood be Pakistan’s second casualty after leg spinner Usman Qadir? It remains to be seen.

After emerging as Derbyshire’s leading run-getter – 575 runs in 14 innings – in the Vitality T20 Blast this year, Shan Masood was picked in Pakistan’s T20 side for the very first time.

