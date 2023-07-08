Brendon McCullum refused entry in Headingley ahead of 3rd Ashes Test – Reports

In a shocking incident, England head coach Brendon McCullum was refused entry into Headingley in Leeds ahead of the third Ashes Test on Day 1 on Thursday (July 6).

According to the Times, McCullum didn’t have the correct pass to enter the stadium. Interestingly, the security didn’t recognise the legendary New Zealand cricketer and even argued about his entry. That came even though a person accompanying McCullum spoke to the security guard about the significance of the coach’s presence in the dressing room.

The guard connected to a superior for advice via radio regarding the entry. McCullum, though, lost his cool and walked through the gates, saying:

“You’ll just have to deal with it.”

Besides being England’s coach, McCullum led New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup final. The wicketkeeper-batter represented the Blackcaps in 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is, amassing 14676 runs, including 19 centuries and 76 half-centuries.

He led New Zealand in 31 Tests, 62 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, winning 11, 36 and 13 games, respectively.

In England, McCullum has played 19 ODIs, ten Tests and nine T20Is for the Kiwis during his illustrious career, including three Tests at Headingley.

Australia ahead by 142 runs in 3rd Ashes Test

A decent batting performance from Usman Khawaja (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (33) helped Australia finish at 116-4 at Stumps on Day 2, with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh at the crease.

Moeen Ali scalped two wickets for the hosts, while Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes scalped one apiece.

Earlier, after Australia were asked to bat first, Mitchell Marsh’s run-a-ball 118 helped the tourists to 263.

Mark Wood emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England, returning with figures of 5-34. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad scalped three and two wickets respectively.

In response, a clinical bowling performance from Australian captain Pat Cummins helped Australia bundle out England for 237 to gain a 26-run first-innings lead, despite Ben Stokes scoring 80 off 108. Cummins finished with sensational figures of 6-91 while Mitchell Starc bagged two wickets.

Australia lead the five-match Ashes series 2-0.

Click here to follow the 3rd Ashes Test live updates.

