"Brilliant Test innings" - Fans react to Ishan Kishan’s 33 off 61 in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game

Ishan Kishan got off to a start but failed to score big in India's Super 4 game vs Sri Lanka’s in the 2023 Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

Kishan, who came out to bat after the dimissal of Kohli, got well-set before getting dismissed. The left-handed batter departed for 33 runs off 61 balls, which included one six and four. The 25-year-old would have been disappointed to miss out on scoring consecutive half-centuries.

The dismissal took place in the 35th over of India's innings when Charith Asalanka bowled a fuller-length delivery outside off-stump. Kishan hit over the cover but Dunith Wellalage jumped to perfection to grab the catch with both hands.

Kishan had earlier smashed 82 off 81 deliveries at No. 5 in the previous innings against arch-rivals Pakistan in a group-stage game.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were disappointed with Kishan’s failure to rotate the strike. One user wrote:

"Ishan Kishan returns to the pavilion after playing a brilliant Test innings in the colourfull jersey,playing a patient and deliberate innings, avoiding hitting boundaries and focusing more on the dot ball."

Dunith Wellalage takes fifer for Sri Lanka, completes Ishan Kishan’s sharp reflex catch

Dunith Wellalage, meanwhile, starred with the ball for Sri Lanka against India on Tuesday. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 5/40, including the wickets of India captain Rohit Sharma (53 off 48), Shubman Gill (19 off 25), Virat Kohli (3 off 12), KL Rahul (39 off 44) and Hardik Pandya (5 off 18).

The 20-year-old also took Kishan’s sharp catch at covers to keep the Islanders in pole position.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. All-rounder Axar Patel replaced Shardul Thakur (rested) in the playing XI.

Updated score: The scorecard now reads 186/9 after 43 overs with Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj on the crease for India (at the time of writing this article).

