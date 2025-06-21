"Bro used IPL to practice defence and nailing it in England"- Top 10 funny memes as India dominate with bat on Day 1 of 1st Test vs England 2025

Fans online shared funny memes after witnessing a dominant batting performance from Team India on the opening day of the first Test against England on Friday, June 20. The Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds is hosting the encounter.

The visiting side managed to reach 359/3 in 85 overs at stumps and got off to a great start in the match and series. The captain and vice-captain duo of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are at the crease for India after stitching an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Fans enjoyed Team India's clinical batting show on the first day of the Headingley Test. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best ones:

"Bro used IPL to practice defence and nailing it in England. Massive Respect," an X post read.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant help India reach 359/3 on Day 1 of the 1st Test vs England 2025

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. The English pacers found some help with the new ball and troubled the Indian openers with swinging deliveries.

However, they failed to pick up wickets as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (42) batted watchfully at the start and weathered the storm to set a great platform for the visiting team. The duo respected good balls and pounced on the opportunity when the bowlers made errors to keep the scoring rate healthy.

After putting on a 91-run opening stand with Jaiswal, KL Rahul departed in the 25th over, a few moments before the lunch break, giving the first breakthrough to the hosts. Ben Stokes then dismissed debutant Sai Sudharsan for a four-ball duck in the next over to reduce India to 92/2 at Lunch.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) played with positive intent in the second session and reached the three-figure mark in his first Test innings on English soil. Shubman Gill supported him well during their 129-run partnership before Stokes cleaned up Jaiswal in the 53rd over to separate them.

Shubman Gill (127*) continued to anchor the innings after the wicket and notched up a sublime century in his debut match as the Indian captain. Rishabh Pant played an ideal foil to the skipper with a knock of 65* (102) as they took their side to 359/3 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test.

You can get live match updates of the Headingley Test here.

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

