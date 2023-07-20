“Broad is one of those people” – Michael Atherton heaps praise on Stuart Broad for picking up 600 Test wickets

Former England captain Michael Atherton has lauded Stuart Broad for becoming only the second pacer to complete 600 wickets in Tests during day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 19.

The 55-year-old called Broad a highly skillful bowler and credited him for his competitiveness in both home and away Tests. The veteran also said that Broad is one of those people who has a "tremendous competitive instinct."

The statement came after Stuart Broad became the fifth player to complete 600 wickets in Tests, only behind Anil Kumble (619), Anderson (688*), Shane Warne (708), and Muttiah Muralitharan (800). The 37-year-old also broke Ian Botham’s record (149) for most wickets in Ashes.

Atherton told Sky Sports:

“There are only two fast bowlers who have got to that mark. So, to play the number of games they played, to take those wickets is a staggering achievement. It’s down to the essence. If you think of the skill and swing of Anderson and for Broad, the essence is feistiness and competitiveness, which is not to say he is not a skillful bowler."

He continued:

“He is a highly skillful bowler, but if you talk about what’s the one thing that has carried him through his career and has kept bringing him back for more, keep going, to go through the pain and all the things that fast bowlers have to do is that love of the competition."

"When you go to their [Aussies] place like the MCG, and there are 90,000 there giving you heaps, you need people to stand tall, and Broad is one of those people. He’s got a tremendous competitive instinct."

It’s worth noting that Stuart Broad has, so far, scalped 394 wickets in 97* Tests at home and 206 scalps in 69 away games. Overall, he has picked up 841 wickets in 342 games across formats.

The left-handed batter has been equally handy with the bat, scoring 3640 runs in 165 Tests, including a ton and 13 half-centuries.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad shine as Australia ends Day 1 at 299/8

A clinical bowling performance from Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad helped England restrict Australia to 299/8 at stumps on day 1, with Australian captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc at the crease. While Woakes scalped four wickets, Broad bagged two. Mark Wood and Moeen Ali also settled for one apiece.

For the visitors, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh top scored with 51 runs each. Travis Head and Steve Smith also chipped in with their 40s.

