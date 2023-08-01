"Broady was pivotal in the turnaround" - Justin Langer hails Stuart Broad for England's Ashes comeback

Former Australian opener and head coach Justin Langer believes Stuart Broad had a massive impact in England's comeback to level the Ashes series 2-2. The veteran pacer called time on his illustrious career, but not before denying Australia a potential series win at The Oval.

Langer also claimed that while the Aussies missed out on a chance to win the series, they would be relieved to have retained the Ashes after what was a riveting battle over five Tests

In his column for The Telegraph, here's what Justin Langer wrote about Stuart Broad's impact on Ashes 2023:

"England didn’t regain the Ashes but Broady was pivotal in the turnaround that saw his team charging to the finish line. In contrast, Australia were limping at the end; just holding on. They will be happy to have retained the urn, but they were in the contest of their lives over the last seven weeks."

Langer further added:

"When the players board their flight home, I have no doubt there will be a sense of relief. They will take a deep breath out and say ‘thank goodness I am going home’. Playing Ashes cricket in England is exhausting, especially when you are getting beaten. There is nowhere to hide, nowhere to run."

Justin Langer on how England got their plans right

Justin Langer opined that while Australia took a 2-0 lead, England just had enough in their tank to adapt and make changes to their bowling attack for the final three Tests. The impact of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, coupled with the experience of Stuart Broad and James Anderson, is what Langer feels did the trick for England.

On this, he stated:

"England’s fatiguing bowling attack used their ominous experience to adjust and adapt anytime Australia looked to take an advantage. Mark Wood’s pace and Chris Woakes’s guile, formulated a suffocating bowling attack when you add the two wily foxes, Broad and Anderson to the mix."

With England's 49-run win at The Oval, Australia haven't won the Ashes on English soil since 2001.