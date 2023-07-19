“Broady’s gonna get ya. The Hollies Stand started that, I love it" - David Warner on his choice of song while walking out to bat in 4th Ashes Test 

Veteran Australian opening batter David Warner has shared his love for the banter song that the England fans have come up with regarding his poor record against Stuart Broad.

Warner was dismissed twice by the senior England seamer during the third 2023 Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds, taking the overall tally of his dismissals against Broad to a staggering 17 times.

Warner was not even among the runs in the contest after failing to cross double figures across both innings. However, he has managed to retain his place in the playing XI for the upcoming fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Warner spoke about the prospect of facing Stuart Broad in the remainder of the Ashes on the Vaughany and Tuffers podcast as well as his preferred song while facing his nemesis.

“Broady’s gonna get ya. The Hollies Stand started that, I love it. I always love facing Broady. We have two left-handed opening batters and he is one of, if not the best, bowler to left-handers in today’s game. He is so good at it. Jimmy [Anderson] is there as well. These are guys we have watched and played against for a long time," he said.

Stuart Broad also retains his place in the playing XI and will have his bowling partner James Anderson as well by his side. The duo have a terrific bowling record at Old Trafford and will be key for the Ashes fate to go into the last Test.

"I thought I would set an end date and everyone could get on with cricket" - David Warner on announcing his retirement date out of sheer frustration

David Warner's age as well as his poor returns with the bat of late led to constant speculation over his red-ball future. The 36-year-old dropped a bombshell ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final by announcing that he will retire from red-ball cricket after the Sydney Test against Pakistan in early 2024.

Revealing that he was frustrated over the prolonged talk surrounding his future, Warner said:

“I think there was just way too much talk about it [my retirement]. I was sick of listening to it. Press conferences, Warner is out, he is doing this and that. I thought I would set an end date and everyone could get on with cricket.”

Further stating that England is the hardest place to bat, especially as an opening batter, he continued:

"England is definitely the hardest place to bat. In Australia, the ball moves around a little bit, but more off the seam and the wicket, not in the air. Here it moves in the air and off the wicket. With the flatter wickets, it might sound silly but the wicket is harder, so I feel like the ball moves sharply off the wicket both ways."

Warner has scored 836 runs in 34 red-ball innings at an average of 25.33 in England over the course of his career.

Will Stuart Broad dismiss the opening batter yet again in the upcoming fourth Ashes Test? Let us know what you think.