"Brother, it is your fault" - Former India spinner reacts to England captain Jos Buttler's resignation after 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh blamed England captain Jos Buttler for the team's poor showing at the 2025 Champions Trophy. England suffered a group-stage exit at the ICC event.

The aftermath of the English team's elimination saw Buttler step down as the team's white-ball captain. Harbhajan opined that the keeper-batter made several mistakes during his tenure that proved costly for his team.

Reacting to Buttler's resignation, Harbhajan said in a video shared on his YouTube channel (from 4:51):

"Buttler has announced their he won't captain England. Brother, it is your fault, after all. You first spoiled the captaincy, and after that, you demoted yourself in the batting order, which ruined the team."

This was England's second group-stage exit in an ICC tournament under Buttler's captaincy. The side also failed to qualify for the semifinals at the 2023 ODI World Cup after winning just three out of their nine games.

Jos Buttler and Co. end their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with seven-wicket loss to South Africa

England failed to win a single match at the 2025 Champions Trophy. They suffered back-to-back losses against Australia and Afghanistan in their first two fixtures.

They had a chance to salvage some pride by winning their last group match against South Africa, also Jos Buttler's last match as captain. After electing to bat first, England were bowled out for a paltry score of 179. Joe Root was the top scorer with a 37-run knock. Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder claimed three wickets apiece.

The Proteas chased down the target in just 29.1 overs to complete a comprehensive seven-wicket win. Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen struck half-enturies in the chase, scoring 72* and 64, respectively.

After the defeat, Buttler said in the post-match presentation:

"Very disappointed, fell short of the mark. It was a decent surface and a bit two-paced. We haven't made big contributions, which has been the thing throughout the competition. As a group, we aren't getting results, time to go out and have a chance of scene and see where cricket takes you forward. Great to see people from within and outside the team support the turnaround."

Jos Buttler scored 82 runs across three innings at an average of 27.33 at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

