Brydon Carse's suicidal run out after huge mix-up in 2025 IND vs ENG 2nd T20I [Watch]

Brydon Carse’s exploit with the bat was cut short by a suicidal run out in the second T20I between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The right-handed batter departed for 31 runs off 17 balls, leaving the tourists struggling at 137/8 with 3.5 overs to spare. The all-rounder replaced Gus Atkinson in the playing XI for the ongoing clash.

The dismissal came in the 17th over of England innings. Ravi Bishnoi bowled a googly and Carse played it towards mid-wicket and completed the first run quickly. He then turned around to look at his batting partner Jofra Archer who called for the second run, which was not there for the taking.

Archer retreated because Carse paused in the first place. In the meantime, Dhruv Jurel threw the ball at the right end, towards the bowler, and Bishnoi did the rest.

Brydon Carse will now be keen to deliver with the ball. He has bagged 44 wickets in 69 innings (78 T20s) with best figures of 3/23.

Jos Buttler and Brydon Carse help England reach 165 against India in 2nd T20I

A fighting batting display from skipper Jos Buttler and Brydon Carse helped England set a 166-run target for India in the second T20I. Buttler smashed 45 runs off 30 balls, hitting three sixes and two boundaries.

Debutant Jamie Smith also chipped in with 22 off 12 deliveries. Archer stayed unbeaten on 12 off nine following the mixup, involving Carse's dismissal.

Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy starred with the ball for the Men in Blue, returning with two wickets apiece.

Suryakumar Yadav & Co. are currently 1-0 ahead in the five-match T20I series. India won the series opener by seven wickets in Kolkata. England will now be keen to win the match and level the series 1-1.

The two teams will next face off in the third T20I in Saurashtra on Tuesday.

