"Bumrah and Arshdeep will together pick up more than 3 wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 2nd India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra expects Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh to be among the wickets in the second T20I between India and Ireland.

The second game of the three-match series will be played in Malahide, Dublin, on Sunday, August 20. While Bumrah picked up two wickets in the series opener at the same venue, Arshdeep accounted for a solitary dismissal.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Bumrah and Arshdeep will strike a few blows with the ball. He observed:

"Bumrah and Arshdeep will together pick up more than three wickets. To be very honest, Arshdeep looked a little pale in the last match. He was especially expensive in the last two overs. He was okay at the start but is unable to take that many wickets. I expect him to pick up more wickets in these conditions. Bumrah is looking good."

The former Indian opener expects the visitors' top three batters to make decent contributions. He elaborated:

"My second prediction is that India's top three will together score more than 60 runs. Actually, they should score more but they will score more than 60, although it is also true that the opposition team's fast bowling is not that bad, whether it is (Joshua) Little, (Mark) Adair, (Barry) McCarthy or (Craig) Young. So it will be testing but they should score that many runs."

Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19*) strung together a 46-run opening partnership in the first T20I. Tilak Varma, who was sent to bat at No. 3, was dismissed for a golden duck and it will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue persist with him at that position.

"Tector and Campher will together score more than 40 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Curtis Campher scored 39 runs off 33 deliveries in the first T20I.

Aakash Chopra expects Harry Tector and Curtis Campher to be among the runs for the hosts. He said:

"My third one is that Tector and Campher will together score more than 40 runs."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting an Indian win. He stated:

"I am saying India will win the match today, which means they will seal the series in their favor today itself, that's what I feel."

Bumrah and Co. were slightly fortunate to register a narrow two-run win via the DLS method in the first T20I. They will hope to give a better account of themselves and record a more convincing victory in Sunday's game.

