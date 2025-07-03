“Bumrah, by a distance” - Former Australia captain picks Indian ace as the world’s top bowler [Watch]

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has named Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the best bowler in the world at the moment. The 31-year-old is part of India’s squad for the ongoing five-match Test series against England but is not featuring in the second game due to workload management.
During a rapid-fire segment with commentator Padamjeet Sehrawat, when asked to name the world’s best bowler at the moment, the 44-year-old responded:
"That one’s easy — Bumrah, by a distance."
Meanwhile, Clarke named Sachin Tendulkar as his all-time favourite Indian cricketer. He also picked former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan as the toughest bowler he faced in his career.
Watch the video shared by Sports Tak here:
In the same video, Clarke revealed that biryani ranks as his favourite Indian dish.
“That makes very, very little sense” - Aakash Chopra slams Indian team management for resting Jasprit Bumrah for the 2nd Test against ENG
Team India opted to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England, which began on Wednesday, July 2, as part of workload management. However, former India opener Aakash Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel @CricketAakash, questioned the call, criticizing the management for benching a fully fit Bumrah in a key game. He said:
"Jasprit Bumrah is fit, but we won't play him. We are 1-0 down, we are thinking about 1-1, but it would be slightly difficult to think about it with Bumrah, or the Lord's pitch would be better for Bumrah. How do you know that pitch would be better? A very dry surface might be provided, as it happened in the WTC final.”
"If you have shown your hand, that you won't play Bumrah here, but at Lord's, it's a greater incentive for England to prepare a pitch where Bumrah gets nullified. Also, would it not be better to move forward at 1-1 than 2-0? I am not saying that you cannot win the match with the XI you have played, but your best chance of taking 20 wickets, is it with Bumrah or without Bumrah? And even after a seven-day gap, if we're still hesitant to play him—saying he's available and fit, but tactically we've decided not to play Bumrah—I mean, that makes very, very little sense,” he added.
Meanwhile, speaking of the game, the visitors were 419/6 after 110 overs at lunch on Day 2, with Shubman Gill (168) and Washington Sundar (1) at the crease.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news