"But we fans are finished" - Fans react as Shubman Gill posts ‘Not finished’ on Twitter Team India lose WTC 2023 final

Shubman Gill failed to deliver with the bat as Team India lost to Australia by 209 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on Sunday, June 11. The right-handed batter scored 13 and 18 runs, respectively, in the ultimate Test as India surrendered two back-to-back WTC finals.

Gill’s underwhelming performance in the WTC final came as a surprise as he recently emerged as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. He scored 870 runs in 17 matches, including three IPL centuries for runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT).

Interestingly, it was the second failure from Shubman Gill in a WTC final. The 23-year-old scored 28 and eight runs during the inaugural WTC 2021 final, where New Zealand beat India by eight wickets.

The Punjab-born, however, chose to stay optimistic ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Gill wrote on Twitter:

“Not finished.”

Fans on Twitter, however, roasted Shubman Gill for his below-par performances in the WTC final. One tweeted:

"But we fans are finished...Not feel proud to support this team who (which) failed at every important tournament."

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

aashu @aashu291298

Your performance in ipl and international different

Naveen @_naveenish @ShubmanGill Chalo one day WC me acche se khelna. @ShubmanGill Chalo one day WC me acche se khelna.

akshat @StanVirat @ShubmanGill You are finished man 🤣 keep consoling yourself. Averages 32 in tests after 30 innings with 4 hall of shame performance in finals @ShubmanGill You are finished man 🤣 keep consoling yourself. Averages 32 in tests after 30 innings with 4 hall of shame performance in finals 😭😭😭

Teena🦋 @oye_jaatni 🤌 @ShubmanGill Fans ki feelings ko finish karke bolte ho not finished @ShubmanGill Fans ki feelings ko finish karke bolte ho not finished😭😭🤌

Aadeè Rajput @aadirajput2016 @ShubmanGill Yahi bna sakte ho run tum log aa jao aakr IPL khelo bsss 🤨🤨 @ShubmanGill Yahi bna sakte ho run tum log aa jao aakr IPL khelo bsss 🤨🤨

Rohit Sharma blasts organizers for Shubman Gill’s controversial dismissal in WTC final

Rohit Sharma blasted the organizers of the WTC final after Shubman Gill fell prey to a controversial decision on Day 4.

This statement came after Gill was adjudged out by the TV umpire after Cameron Green’s stunner apparently touched the ground off Scott Boland’s bowling. Interestingly, the decision is generally given in favor of batters when there is no conclusive evidence. However, the TV umpire claimed that he saw Green's both fingers under the ball.

The 36-year-old reporters:

"I just felt disappointed with - not enough. I mean, the third umpire should have seen a little more replays, a little more of, you know, how the catch has been held. I think it was three or four times he saw and he was convinced with it. The decision was made quite quickly. When a catch like that has been taken, you need to be more than 100% sure because it's a final."

Sharma continued:

“More camera angles should have been shown. There was only one or two camera angles that were shown. We've got more angles in IPL. We've got 10 different angles in IPL. I don't know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen. That is what I was a little disappointed with."

Click here to check out the WTC 2023 final full scorecard.

