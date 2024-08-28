"Came into that side only because Dhananjaya had Covid" - Kamindu Mendis on not playing a Test for 2 years after half-century on debut

Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has no sense of disappointment over being left out of the Test playing XI for two years despite scoring a half-century on debut against Australia. He pointed out that he had come in as a replacement for Dhananjaya de Silva, who was down with Covid, and termed his axing after Dhananjaya's return as fair.

Sri Lanka went down to England by five wickets at Old Trafford in Manchester in the first match of the three-Test series. Kamindu, however, was a standout performer for the visitors in the second innings, scoring a stroke-filled 113 off 183 balls, a knock which featured 15 fours and a six.

The 25-year-old made his Test debut against Australia in Galle in July 2022, replacing current skipper Dhananjaya, who had tested positive for Covid. The all-rounder contributed 61 off 137 in the first innings as Sri Lanka went on to register a thumping win by an innings and 39 runs.

Kamindu's next Test, however, came after two years, against Bangladesh in Sylhet in March 2024. He scored hundreds in both innings, as did Dhananjaya as Sri Lanak won the contest by 328 runs. Reflecting on his two-year absence from the Test playing XI, the all-rounder said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"I knew that the batting was packed, but what I tried to do was to do as best as I could in the chance that I had. I had to exit the team after that, but I don't see that as a mistake. You have to take various decisions to balance a team, and I came into that side only because Dhananjaya had Covid. When he returned, I had to make way. That's fair."

The talented left-handed batter scored 102 off 127 in the first innings against Bangladesh in Sylhet and followed it up with 164 off 237 deliveries in the second, slamming 16 fours and six sixes.

"From when I was little, I had a dream to play a Test at Lord's" - Kamindu Mendis

Having made a big impact with his batting in the first Test against England, Kamindu is now keen to tick off another wish in his bucket list. Like so many other young cricketers, he too has dreamt of playing a Test at Lord's, where the next England-Sri Lanka contest will be held.

"From when I was little, I had a dream to play a Test at Lord's. It's not just my dream, I think every player has that target. I've been able to get there. If we can win this match, it'll be even more valuable to us," the 25-year-old said.

The second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's in London will be played from August 29 to September 2.

