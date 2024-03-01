Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood compile 116-run partnership for the 10th wicket during 1st AUS vs NZ Test 

Australia's overnight pair of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood piled misery on the New Zealand bowlers after a closely contested Day 1 in Wellington. The pair put on 116 runs for the final wicket on Day 2, stretching the visitors' first-innings total to a highly competitive 383.

Resuming from the overnight score of 277-9, the Kiwis were hopeful of wrapping up the Australian innings in quick time and stepping out to bat. However, the last Aussie pair persevered, with Green doing the bulk of the scoring while Hazlewood played the perfect second fiddle.

Green went on to breach the 150-run mark for the first time in international cricket and ended with an unbeaten 174. Hazlewood, on the other hand, stood his guard with a valuable 22-run knock off 62 deliveries before being dismissed by Matt Henry for his five-wicket haul.

The memorable 116-run partnership is the highest-ever 10th wicket stand in Tests against New Zealand, the fourth-highest for Australia, and the 16th-highest of all time.

Green ended up scoring almost half of the runs for Australia in the first innings. The knock comes across as a huge boost for the all-rounder as well as the team as it came in his new batting position (No. 4) for the country.

"Feels really good. Mainly for where we are as a team. Was a tough wicket out there. Was nice to stick it out there, and hopefully put a semi-competitive total on the board. Have played quite a few times with each other in WA (talking about Mitch Marsh). Knew he'll play his shots and that's how you need to play out there," Green had said after the end of Day 1.

The most recent 100-run plus partnership for the final wicket in Tests came during New Zealand's tour of Pakistan in 2023 when Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry added 104 runs to stretch their first-innings tally in Karachi.

New Zealand crumbling against Australia in the first innings

The Blackcaps have had a horrid start with the bat in the second session of Day 2. Australia's prolific pacers were on point to dismiss Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra, while their ace batter Kane Williamson had to depart for a duck following an unfortunate run out.

New Zealand are currently tottering at 16-3 after 11 overs, with Will Young and Daryl Mitchell negotiating the Australian fast-bowling onslaught.

Will the colossal partnership between Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood end up being the difference in the first Test? Let us know what you think.

