Can 2024 T20 World Cup be watched for free on Hotstar?

The much-awaited 2024 T20 World Cup got underway from June 1. A total of 20 teams divided into four groups are participating in the mega ICC event. A total of 55 games will be held in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies (WI). The top two teams will progress into the Super 8 before the knockout stage, which comprises the semifinals and the final.

The Semifinals 1 and 2 will be held in Trinidad and Guyana on June 26 and 27, respectively. The final will be played at Kingston Oval in Barbados on June 29.

Popular OTT platform Disney+Hotstar are offering a free live stream of the 2024 T20 World Cup for its mobile users. However, you need a subscription plan to watch the T20 tournament on TV and laptop.

The Super and premium plans start at INR 299 and INR 499 for three months, respectively. There is also a monthly premium plan at INR 299 per month. There are also annual plans for mobile, super, and premium categories, respectively, at slightly higher costs.

Vodafone users can also watch the game on TV and laptop using an OTT subscription plan, including Disney+Hotstar, at INR 202 per month.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Jio are offering mobile OTT plans with recharge options.

India to begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland

Rohit Sharma and Co. will kickstart their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5. They will then lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage encounter at the same venue on June 9. The Men in Blue will also take on co-hosts USA and Canada in the group-stage fixtures.

India's schedule:

June 5: vs Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 9: vs Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 12: vs USA at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 15: vs Canada at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida at 8 pm IST

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

