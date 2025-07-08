"You're filling in Kohli's spot" - Former England batter's massive statement on Shubman Gill after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England batter Mark Butcher has heaped praise on Shubman Gill for taking on the responsibility of Test captain of Team India. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Gill has taken to the captaincy role, not to mention the number four position, with utmost ease.

The 25-year-old was under enormous pressure heading into the five-Test series against England. However, he plundered a hundred on debut and followed it up with scores of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston, helping India secure a historic win at the venue. It also meant that the tourists drew level after losing the first Test at Headingley.

Speaking to PTI ahead of the third Test between India and England, Butcher pointed out that Gill's temperament has been unbelievable, especially given he had the to fill the shoes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. As quoted by India Today, he stated:

"There aren't many jobs in world sport that come with as much pressure and scrutiny as being an Indian cricket captain, right? Not to mention you're filling in Kohli's spot in the order, or Tendulkar's spot in the order. So the pressures were enormous. And so far, he's taken to it like a duck to water. He's just looked very, very comfortable, very serene in terms of his temperament."

The Punjab-born cricketer's captaincy came under scrutiny in the first Test as England chased down 371 for victory. However, he was outstanding at Edgbaston as India won their first Test at the venue despite resting premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

"England will have to come up with an answer for him" - Mark Butcher warns hosts about Shubman Gill

Mark Butcher. (Image Credits: Getty)

In the same discussion, Butcher lauded Gill's technique and expects the youngster to break several records by the end of the series. The 52-year-old added:

"Technically, he's played beautifully as well. So what a great start to the series. I mean, he might have some records on his side by the end of it. He's passed enough already. So what's he got? 600 already in the series. It has been an incredible start. England will have to come up with an answer for him in that middle order, because they obviously feel, that you get past the top three or four...and then there are bounties to be had a bit further down the order."

England and India will square off in the third Test at Lord's beginning on Thursday, July 10.

