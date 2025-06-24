"Can you hit big sixes?" - Harry Brook teases Prasidh Krishna just before his dismissal in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England batter Harry Brook teased India’s pacer Prasidh Krishna by asking if he could hit big sixes, moments before the latter’s dismissal on Day 4 (Monday, June 23) of the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. The exchange occurred just before the final ball of the 96th over in India’s second innings, when Brook, fielding at first slip, walked up to Prasidh and quipped:

"Can you hit big sixes?"

In response, the Indian bowler retorted:

“If I had to, I would be called Brook.”

However, on the very next delivery, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir tossed one up outside off stump. Prasidh lunged forward to sweep it across the line but failed to middle it properly as Josh Tongue completed a fine catch at deep mid-wicket.

Watch the video here:

The 29-year-old was dismissed for an 11-ball duck. His wicket ended the visitors’ second innings at 364 runs in 96 overs, setting England a target of 371. KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (118) were the top contributors, while Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue picked up three wickets each.

At stumps on Day 4, the hosts were 21/0 after six overs, still needing 350 runs to win, with Ben Duckett (9) and Zak Crawley (12) unbeaten at the crease.

Prasidh Krishna removed Harry Brook for 99 during England’s first innings

Harry Brook’s cheeky remark to Prasidh Krishna during India’s second innings did work, as the Indian pacer was dismissed on the very next ball while trying to play a big shot.

Earlier in the match, during England’s first innings, Prasidh had prevented Brook from reaching his ninth Test century by dismissing him for 99, marking the first time in his 26-Test career that the England batter had fallen one run short of a hundred.

Prasidh Krishna removed Harry Brook for 99 (Source: Getty)

Meanwhile, in his fourth Test, Prasidh has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 33.18 and a strike rate of 40.9, with best bowling figures of 3/42.

