“Proud, proud, proud” - Sister Sakshi’s heartwarming reaction as Rishabh Pant slams scintillating ton on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 1st Test 2025

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant, shared a heartwarming message after her brother scored a brilliant century during India’s second innings on Day 4 (Monday, June 23) of the 1st Test against England. The series opener is being played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.
Coming in to bat at No. 5, the southpaw brought up his fifty off 83 balls. He then shifted gears, reaching his century in just 130 deliveries — his eighth in Test cricket and his second of the match. The 27-year-old went on to score a brilliant 118 off 140 balls, laced with 15 fours and three sixes.
Reacting to his milestone, the wicketkeeper-batter’s sister, Sakshi, shared an Instagram story and wrote:
“Proud, proud, proud.”
Meanwhile, KL Rahul also reached his ninth Test century. Together, Rahul and Pant put on a 195-run partnership off 283 balls for the fourth wicket. At tea on Day 4, the visitors were 298/4 after 75 overs, leading by 304 runs, with Rahul unbeaten on 120 and Karun Nair on four at the crease.
Rishabh Pant joins Andy Flower in an elite list with his second straight century in as many innings
India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant was outstanding for the team in the first innings of the 1st Test against England. The Delhi batter scored 134 off 178 deliveries, including 12 fours and six sixes. The southpaw carried his fine form into the second innings as well, hammering a scintillating 118 off 140 balls, studded with 15 fours and three sixes.
With this, the Indian batter became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score two centuries in a single match, joining former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower. The 57-year-old achieved this feat against South Africa in 2001, scoring 142 and an unbeaten 199 across two innings.
Meanwhile, playing his 44th Test, Pant has now accumulated 3,200 runs at an average of 44.44, with 15 fifties and eight centuries to his name.
