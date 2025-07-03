"Can they make up for the mistakes they made at Headingley?" - Former captain challenges India before Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has challenged India ahead of Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between the two nations. The second of five Tests began on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England won the toss and asked India to bat first, just as they did in the opening encounter in Leeds. The visitors did a decent job, ending the day with 310 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century (87) while captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 114.

The visitors were in a solid position even in the first Test but suffered a major collapse in their first innings, going from 430/3 to 471 all out. Talking on Sky Sports, Nasser reckoned that all eyes will be on the visitors as to whether they can avoid another lower-order collapse.

"I think eyes are on India. No reason at all at Leeds that they should have lost 7/41. Whatever you tell about England's bowling, there was no need for that to happen on an absolute road of a surface. They've changed it completely. They've brought a batting all-rounder in. Washington Sundar can bat. He's proper batter so that gives them a second spin option. On this flat pitch they need to get upto 450. My eyes are on India. Can they make up for the mistakes they made at Headingley?," he said. (13:23)

While Shubman Gill notched up his seventh century, Ravindra Jadeja gave him able support as the pair stitched together an unbeaten 99-run stand for the sixth wicket. In the same conversation, former head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Jadeja for his role in the partnership.

"Jadeja is one of those players in this batting line-up who plays the ball the latest. He's always meeting it under his eyes. Good defense and a very handy man to have at that number," he stated. (5:37)

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 41 off 67 balls with five boundaries in his knock. India will be determined to bat as long as possible in their first innings considering ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this Test.

India will have to add at least 150 more runs, says Ravi Shastri

While India will feel pretty good about their performance on the opening day, Ravi Shastri believes the visitors will have to add another 150 runs to the total, if not more.

They were struggling at 211/5 at one stage before Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja joined hands. In the aforementioned discussion on Sky Sports, Shastri pointed out that it was a crucial partnership as the visitors could have lost their way had England grabbed more wickets at that stage.

"India will be happy though they'll know they need to get another 150 runs from here at least. I think this partnership (Gill and Jadeja) has bailed them out. They could have been in a spot of bother had England made further inroads once they were 211/5. The captain was superb today. It was a disciplined performance, very determined and he looked solid," he said. (0:18)

As for England, they will look to do what they did in the first Test and inflict another collapse to bowl the visitors out quickly when play resumes on Day 2.

