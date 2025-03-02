"Can Mohammed Shami bowl 20 overs at full tilt in 36 hours?" - Aakash Chopra on India's probable playing 11 for IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the Men in Blue should make some tactical changes for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand. He wondered whether Mohammed Shami would be at his best in the semi-final two days later, especially if the veteran seamer bowls 10 overs while defending a target against the Kiwis.

India will square off against New Zealand in the final group game of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. Depending on the result of Sunday's game, Rohit Sharma and company will face either Australia or South Africa in the first semi-final at the same venue on Tuesday, March 4.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that India could potentially make two changes to their playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand, with Shami being one of the players rested.

"Should we tactically do something different? Firstly, Mohammed Shami. Although he has rested for a week, let's assume we bowl second against New Zealand and Mohammed Shami bowls 10 overs and we win in a tightly-contested match. Then we will have our match against Australia on the 4th," he said (6:25).

"The question is - Can Mohammed Shami bowl 20 overs at full tilt in 36 hours, on March 2 night and March 4 afternoon? Is that a good scenario? It is not ideal in my opinion. If you ask me, I would say don't make him do that, and instead ask him to rest and remain ready to play straightaway in the semi-final," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Mohammed Shami, who is returning after a 14-month injury layoff, experienced some fitness issues in India's last game against Pakistan on February 23 after he had played against Bangladesh three days earlier. He wondered whether Arshdeep Singh could replace Shami in Sunday's game.

"Can Washington Sundar play?" - Aakash Chopra on the other potential change in India's playing 11 for IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Washington Sundar is among the five spinners in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered whether India should include Washington Sundar in their playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand considering the plethora of left-handers in the Kiwi lineup.

"The second thought is that there are a lot of left-handers in the opposition. It starts with Devon Conway and then you will get Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner. If so many left-handers are there, can Washington Sundar play?" he said (7:30).

The former India opener opined that the off-spinner was included in the squad only for matches against teams loaded with left-handers like New Zealand.

"That's why you brought five spinners, which included three finger spinners. You brought Washi to play him in this match only as you can play an extra off-spinner against New Zealand. So can the Indian team do that?" Chopra observed.

While expressing uncertainty about Sundar's inclusion in the XI, Aakash Chopra reckoned that Ravindra Jadeja would have to make way if India play the off-spinner. He reasoned that Kuldeep Yadav can't be touched and Axar Patel can't be left out either, considering he bats at No. 5.

