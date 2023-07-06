"Can’t believe how far back first slip is standing" - Twitterati in awe of Mark Wood's express pace in 3rd Ashes Test 

England speedster Mark Wood is marking his return to red-ball cricket in some style with his express pace bowling against the Australian batters on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test. The right-arm pacer returned to the playing XI along with Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali in place of Josh Tongue, James Anderson, and Ollie Pope, respectively.
Wood was brought into the attack in the sixth over after England won the toss for the third consecutive time and opted to bowl first at Headingley, Leeds. The hosts made the perfect start in the form of an early breakthrough as Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for the 16th time in Tests.
Wood, meanwhile, began his spell with a scorching 91 mph outswinger and continued to trouble the batting pair of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne with his express pace. His first over turned out to be a maiden as he hit the 95 mph mark on the third delivery of his first over.
Wood went on to clock 96.5 mph on the speed gun in his second over as the crowd at Leeds applauded his effort. His efforts bore fruit after he bowled Usman Khawaja with a stunning 94.5 mph delivery in his fourth over.
Fans made their praise for the speedster heard on social media. Here are a few reactions on Twitter:
Mark Wood finishes his first spell with figures of 4-3-2-1
Mark Wood bowled 22 consecutive dot balls before Usman Khawaja played a drive through the off-side for a couple of runs. However, the Englishman finished his spell with a brilliant delivery that left Khawaja rooted to the spot after being beaten convincingly.
Pitching the ball full at 94 mph, Wood was able to find a little bit of swing as the ball breached the gap between Khawaja's bat and pad to send the leg stump cartwheeling.
The dismissal brought Steve Smith to the crease in his 100th Test appearance. The former Australian skipper was welcomed with a chorus of loud boos and jeers by the hostile crowd at Headingley.
Would England have won either one of their earlier 2023 Ashes Tests with Mark Wood in the playing XI? Let us know what you think.