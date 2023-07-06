"Can’t believe how far back first slip is standing" - Twitterati in awe of Mark Wood's express pace in 3rd Ashes Test 

England speedster Mark Wood is marking his return to red-ball cricket in some style with his express pace bowling against the Australian batters on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test. The right-arm pacer returned to the playing XI along with Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali in place of Josh Tongue, James Anderson, and Ollie Pope, respectively.

Wood was brought into the attack in the sixth over after England won the toss for the third consecutive time and opted to bowl first at Headingley, Leeds. The hosts made the perfect start in the form of an early breakthrough as Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for the 16th time in Tests.

Wood, meanwhile, began his spell with a scorching 91 mph outswinger and continued to trouble the batting pair of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne with his express pace. His first over turned out to be a maiden as he hit the 95 mph mark on the third delivery of his first over.

Wood went on to clock 96.5 mph on the speed gun in his second over as the crowd at Leeds applauded his effort. His efforts bore fruit after he bowled Usman Khawaja with a stunning 94.5 mph delivery in his fourth over.

Fans made their praise for the speedster heard on social media. Here are a few reactions on Twitter:

Shaun G @shaunrg1985 Mark Wood is rapid. Can’t believe how far back first slip is standing (justified though). Mark Wood is rapid. Can’t believe how far back first slip is standing (justified though).

J @1WhiteTiger7 After watching 2 tests with 3 English bowlers bowling Sunday league pace - having Wood bowling serioussss heat is refreshing #ashes After watching 2 tests with 3 English bowlers bowling Sunday league pace - having Wood bowling serioussss heat is refreshing #ashes

DavidOddy @davidoddy Have missed him! Those 3 overs from Wood were so impressiveHave missed him! Those 3 overs from Wood were so impressive 👏👏 Have missed him!

Top End Rooster @TopEndRooster Geez if only the poms could bring wood on from both ends, bowling very well Geez if only the poms could bring wood on from both ends, bowling very well

#TheAshes2023 Mark Wood is exactly what this England team needed. Brutal pace and a much needed lift to this bowling attack. Those first three overs were frightening. Mark Wood is exactly what this England team needed. Brutal pace and a much needed lift to this bowling attack. Those first three overs were frightening.#TheAshes2023

Melinda Farrell @melindafarrell #Ashes This Mark Wood spell should have its own Netflix series. 🤤 This Mark Wood spell should have its own Netflix series. 🤤🔥 #Ashes

Ben Wells @FotballBen To bowl 93mph every single delivery is absolutely crazy, let alone for a 33 year old with injury issues. Mark Wood is a phenomenon. To bowl 93mph every single delivery is absolutely crazy, let alone for a 33 year old with injury issues. Mark Wood is a phenomenon.

Martin Kneller @martknell Don’t think I’ve seen Wood bowl a better spell than this. Super fast and accurate. Should have played before now! Don’t think I’ve seen Wood bowl a better spell than this. Super fast and accurate. Should have played before now!

Willo @willo132 Mark Wood steaming in and hitting the deck but also has the seam standing up beautifully #Ashes2023 Mark Wood steaming in and hitting the deck but also has the seam standing up beautifully #Ashes2023

Nick Sculley @sculls_6 One of the spells of the Ashes so far. Mark Wood is absolutely ripping it! One of the spells of the Ashes so far. Mark Wood is absolutely ripping it!

Ben @WineDineAndLFC Mark Wood bowling absolute GAS here! What a career he would have had without injuries #Ashes Mark Wood bowling absolute GAS here! What a career he would have had without injuries #Ashes

Corey Burl @burl_corey couldn’t think of anything worse than facing that Why hasn’t Wood been playing this entire series. That is absolute HEATcouldn’t think of anything worse than facing that Why hasn’t Wood been playing this entire series. That is absolute HEAT 🔥 couldn’t think of anything worse than facing that

#Ashes2023 If England played Mark Wood in the first two tests they may have won. Seriously quick. If England played Mark Wood in the first two tests they may have won. Seriously quick.#Ashes2023

Mark Wood finishes his first spell with figures of 4-3-2-1

Mark Wood bowled 22 consecutive dot balls before Usman Khawaja played a drive through the off-side for a couple of runs. However, the Englishman finished his spell with a brilliant delivery that left Khawaja rooted to the spot after being beaten convincingly.

Pitching the ball full at 94 mph, Wood was able to find a little bit of swing as the ball breached the gap between Khawaja's bat and pad to send the leg stump cartwheeling.

The dismissal brought Steve Smith to the crease in his 100th Test appearance. The former Australian skipper was welcomed with a chorus of loud boos and jeers by the hostile crowd at Headingley.

Would England have won either one of their earlier 2023 Ashes Tests with Mark Wood in the playing XI? Let us know what you think.

