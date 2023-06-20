"Can't go into your shell" - David Warner ahead of a riveting Day 5 of first Ashes Test

Veteran Australian opener David Warner believes they can't afford to go into their shell in pursuit of the remaining runs on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The first Ashes Test remains evenly poised as Australia need 174 runs after making 107 for the loss of three wickets on Day 4. Stuart Broad's late strikes slightly tilted the scales toward the hosts, but Australia are still in with a chance.

Speaking to SEN Cricket, Warner said that Australia can't control the weather conditions on Day 5 when it is likely to rain, but feels the wicket hasn't deteriorated a lot.

"There’s going to be a bit of weather around but we can’t control that," he said. "For us it’s about going out there and playing the way that you play. You can’t go into your shell. The positive thing is the wicket isn’t going up and down as much as you’d think from a deteriorating wicket, probably on the lower side. If we keep being patient and we keep looking to score, we’ll go a long way in this game."

With Edgbaston likely to witness rains on Tuesday, the morning session could be washed out. If that does happen, the visitors will still have two more sessions to score the remaining 174 runs.

"My feet and my energy was fantastic" - David Warner

David Warner struck four boundaries in his 57-ball 36. (Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on his own 36-run knock in the second innings on Day 4, Warner said he was positive and looked to score runs. He added that he feels great at the moment.

"If it rains and rains heavy, I think it will burn off and that’s what the predictions are," he said. "You’ve got to just keep that out of your mind and play as the ball comes at you, respect each delivery and then look to score. My feet and my energy was fantastic. For me it was about being positive and looking to score. I feel like I’m in a great position at the moment."

The veteran batter put on an opening partnership of 61 with Usman Khawaja before nicking one off to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

