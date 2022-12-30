"Can't look at anyone beyond Ishan Kishan" - Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma's opening partner in ODIs 

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir reckons there shouldn't be any doubts about Ishan Kishan opening the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in ODI cricket. Gambhir believes Kishan's double hundred against Bangladesh in Mirpur makes him the frontrunner for the role.

Kishan, who replaced Rohit Sharma for the third ODI against Bangladesh earlier this month, cracked the fastest double hundred in the format. The left-handed batter became the fourth Indian batter to hit a double ton in ODIs. He achieved this in 126 balls, helping the visitors reach 409 in 50 overs.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, the 41-year-old revealed he is surprised to see that people are still debating whether Ishan Kishan should open. The Delhi-born former cricketer also noted that the 24-year-old can keep wickets and said:

"I'm amazed we're discussing this because someone's got a double-hundred in the previous innings. The discussion is over. It has to be Ishan Kishan. Someone who can get a double-hundred in those conditions against a reasonable attack - especially at their home - should play.

"He got what 200 by the 35th over mark? You can't look at anyone beyond Ishan Kishan."

Gambhir continued:

"He has to be given a longer run. He can also keep wickets as well, so he can do two jobs for you. If someone else had got a double hundred, I think we would've gone gung-ho over that individual, but it's not the case with Ishan Kishan. Because we still continue to talk about other players. For me, that debate is over."

The selectors have also dropped Rohit's long-time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan from the ODI squad to face Sri Lanka following a poor run of form. Instead, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remain in the frame to bat at the top alongside Rohit, with the latter's 131-ball 210 making him the favorite.

"You've got to give a young boy at least one chance or a couple of chances" - Gautam Gambhir opines on Prithvi Shaw

Gautam Gambhir. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gambhir further claimed that a youngster like Prithvi Shaw deserves guidance in the right direction after a disciplinary issue in 2019 and a failed fitness test in March.

While the 58-Test veteran thinks coaches and management are responsible for giving him clarity, the onus remains on Shaw as well. He explained:

"Someone like a Prithvi Shaw, the kind of start he had to his international career and the kind of talent he has, you back a player on talent. Yes, you have to look at the upbringing as well - where he comes from and the challenges he's had as well."

Gambhir added:

"If you're dedicated and passionate enough to play for the country, you've got to be able to get all the parameters right, whether it's the fitness or discipline as well.

"It's got to be both ways. You've got to give a young boy at least one chance or a couple of chances, and if he still doesn't do that, then he's not passionate enough to play for the country and probably you can look beyond him."

India's white-ball series against Sri Lanka starts with the three-game T20 rubber on January 3.

