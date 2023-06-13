"Can't overlook" - Brett Lee feels Scott Boland should be a lock for first Ashes Test at Edgbaston

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee believes Scott Boland has made an irrefutable case to play in the first Ashes Test against England, starting on June 16th at Edgbaston. While the 46-year-old remains a fan of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, he believes Boland is a must for English conditions.

Boland was arguably the most threatening bowler in Australia's 209-run victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as he took five wickets in the game. The right-arm seamer dismissed Shubman Gill twice and opened up the game for Australia in the second innings with Virat Kohli's wicket.

Speaking to Nine's Today, Lee said although Australia have a conundrum, Boland should not be overlooked for the first Ashes Test.

"It's a conundrum, isn't it?" Brett Lee said. "I'm a massive Hazlewood fan, and also Mitchell Starc. What the team has done so well is they've put themselves into a position where you've got to leave one guy out, which is going to be heartache for whichever bowler it is. I think you go Scott Boland. You can't overlook Scott Boland in those conditions."

Hazlewood, one of Australia's first-choice seamers, has been nursing injuries since last year. He was replaced by Michael Neser last minute in the WTC final squad after failing to recover in time.

"There's a lot of pressure on the Poms as well" - Brett Lee

Brett Lee. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 76-Test veteran underlined the need for both teams to start well, especially England, who will cop plenty of flak if they lose at Edgbaston. Lee added:

"Edgbaston is the key for me. There's a lot of pressure on the Poms as well, because when you think about this whole Bazball thing they have been playing, if they lose the first Test the English press will be pretty hard on England. For Australia, they've got to start well."

England, led by Ben Stokes, haven't held the Ashes urn since 2015. However, having lost only two out of their last 13 Tests, they have discovered a new-found optimism.

