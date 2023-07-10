Former England captain Eoin Morgan praised England and Australia for producing three nailbiting matches in the first three Tests of the ongoing Ashes series.

The home side emerged victorious on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley by three wickets on Sunday, July 9. Faced with the prospect of falling into an insurmountable 0-3 deficit, England pulled off a memorable win chasing a stiff target of 251 to keep their series hopes alive.

Young sensation Harry Brook top-scored for the hosts in their run chase with 75 off 93 deliveries. Meanwhile, all-rounder Chris Woakes remained unbeaten on 32 and struck the winning runs.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the end of the thrilling encounter, Morgan said:

"It's unbelievable. The twists and turns we've had throughout every session of every day has been truly remarkable. Can't remember a series like this , can vividly remember 2005 with the hype, the level of performance and obviously the Ashes adds a little more spice."

The 2019 World Cup-winning skipper felt that this series has been even more nip and tuck throughout the three Tests.

"But this is different. This is excellence from both teams, both going toe to toe for as long as they have. There's been nothing between them throughout the whole series. The scoreline is 2-1 but it can easily be in favor of England," added Morgan.

England made three changes for the third Test, with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood coming in for Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue, and James Anderson.

Each of the three played vital roles in the hosts' victory, with express pacer Mark Wood being adjudged Player of the Match for his seven wickets and 40 runs.

"The crowd here have been really magnificent" - Eoin Morgan

The Headingley crowd created a fantastic atmosphere throughout the third Test.

Eoin Morgan also praised the Headingley crowd for creating a magnificent atmosphere on all four days, adding to the theatrics of the third Test.

Coming off the sour note in which the Lord's Test concluded, the 38-year-old felt that the people at Headingley were generous in support of their respective teams.

The second Test at Lord's culminated with the crowd booing the Australian players vociferously after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal before Lunch on Day 5.

"The crowd have been magnificent especially coming from Lord's and how things ended on a bad note. The crowd here have been really magnificent. We all thought it'll be really hostile but they've been supporting both teams in their own individual way and they've hung around and been absolutely outstanding," said Morgan.

The series is now well and truly alive at 2-1 in favor of the Aussies. The hosts will look to become the first-ever England team to come back from a 0-2 hole to win an Ashes series.

The fourth Test of the high-octane series begins at Old Trafford on July 19.

