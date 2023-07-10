"Can't see Australia's tail getting too many runs" - Michael Vaughan on England fielding Mark Wood and Josh Tongue in the fourth Ashes Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan warned the Australian batting lineup, particularly the tail, to expect more quick and hostile bowling for the rest of the series should England decide to go with Mark Wood and Josh Tongue.

Wood was drafted into the side for the third Test at Headingley and immediately repaid the team management by putting in a Player of the Match performance. The 33-year-old picked up seven wickets in the game, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings to set the tone for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Tongue was impressive in the second Test at Lord's, picking up five wickets, including the wickets of David Warner and Steve Smith in both innings.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after England's memorable win in the third Test, Vaughan suggested England could look at Josh Tongue as a replacement for the injured Ollie Robinson to have two tearaway quicks against the Australians.

"Mark Wood bowling 95 MPH, can they bring Josh Tongue in as well to have two of those bowling rather quick. Can't see Australia's tail getting too many runs against Mark Wood or Josh Tongue or both in particular. This England side have got something going," said Vaughan.

The former Ashes-winning skipper also expected Old Trafford to be a quality pitch, assisting all the bowlers.

"Old Trafford will be a good pitch. It'll be bouncy and there'll be a little bit of spin for Moeen Ali and Todd Murphy," added Vaughan.

Ollie Robinson suffered back spasms after bowling only 11.2 overs in the first innings of the Headingley Test and did not bowl the rest of the match. Despite his absence, the hosts bowled out the Australians below 275 in both innings.

The fourth Test of the high-octane series begins on July 19 at Old Trafford, with Australia holding a slim 2-1 lead.

"Never think momentum works in between games" - Micheal Vaughan

Both teams have had their moments during the first three Tests of the 2023 Ashes.

Micheal Vaughan dismissed the notion of England having momentum on their side after scripting a thrilling three-wicket victory in the third Test at Headingley.

Chasing a target of 251, the hosts, led by a brilliant 75 by Harry Brook, stuttered their way to critical victory to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.

While the former skipper believes that the English side has plenty going for them, particularly in the bowling department, he does not believe momentum necessarily carries over from game to game.

"As far as momentum, I never think momentum works in between games. Always think it comes in the game but genuinely feel this England side have got something. Because they've bowled the Aussies 3 times for under 300, as a captain Ben will know and feel there is a few scars in this Australian batting lineup," said Vaughan.

After conceding above 350 in two of the first three innings, England have dismissed Australia for less than 300 in their last three bowling stints.

The inclusion of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to go along with the fifth bowling option in Moeen Ali in the third Test paid rich dividends for the hosts. The trio accounted for 15 out of 20 Australian wickets, including timely breakthroughs at regular intervals.

Poll : 0 votes