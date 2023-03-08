"Can't see myself coming back really" - Steve Smith hints Ahmedabad Test could be his last in India

Star Australian batter Steve Smith recently hinted that the fourth Test in Ahmedabad could be his final game on Indian soil. However, the right-handed batter said he will take it series by series as four years is a long time.

Smith has proved himself to be one of the best performers in Indian conditions, especially in Test cricket. Having first toured India in 2013 to play red-ball cricket, the 33-year-old is the only batter among the current crop to score a hundred on Indian soil.

Ahead of the series decider starting on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Steve Smith said he would enjoy the occasion and help Australia finish the series the way they wanted. He will lead the tourists in the fourth Test in the absence of Pat Cummins as they aim to draw the series after a memorable nine-wicket win in Indore.

"I probably can't see myself coming back really, if I'm being realistic," Perth Now quoted Smith as saying. "But we'll wait and see, take it day by day, four years is a long time. I'll enjoy this one, hopefully, it's a great crowd and we can entertain them and ideally finish the series really well."

The New South Wales (NSW) batter also wants Australia to stay focused on what is a massive year for them, given the Ashes and 2023 Cricket World Cup to follow.

"There's plenty of dialogue there just talking about what's coming up, what's important," he continued. "You want your best players available in particular for the big tournaments or big series. It's just about going from series to series and seeing where everyone is at mentally and physically and trying to put the best team on the park as much as possible."

Smith was the highest run-getter during the 2017 series, mustering 499 runs in four Tests. His win as captain in Pune that year and the victory in Indore last week placed him in an elite class.

"A lot of the guys haven't seen this stadium before" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith inspects the pitch. (Credits: Getty)

Speaking about playing at the massive stadium in Ahmedabad, Steve Smith said he expects an electrifying atmosphere, given the number is likely to exceed 100000.

"It is a good chance of being a pretty cool atmosphere," Smith added. "A lot of the guys haven't seen this stadium before. They've walked in today and it's huge. If we get somewhere up around that (110,000) number, it'd be unbelievable, the atmosphere.

"We know how loud some of these grounds are over here in India, so if there's 100,000-plus out there, it's going to be pretty loud."

Smith is yet to fire with the bat in the series and will be desperate to do so in the final Test against India, which gets underway on Thursday, March 9.

