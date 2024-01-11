"Can't see India not producing bunsens" - Jeetan Patel expects IND vs ENG pitches to follow Rohit Sharma's comments

England spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel reckons that Indian captain Rohit Sharma's recent comments in South Africa should make way for rank-turners in the upcoming Test series. However, the former New Zealand spinner admits that it's part of the home advantage.

With the 2nd Test between India and South Africa finishing within two days due to the pitch favoring the pacers, Rohit Sharma slammed critics who call out sub-continent tracks, which assist the spinners. The opener suggested that teams shouldn't complain, regardless of the conditions and look to bring their A-game.

Speaking to The Guardian, the former Kiwi cricketer underlined that they have prepared various types of tracks in Abu Dhabi to prepare for the five-Test series. He elaborated:

"Guys want volume, be it batting or bowling; time to work and explore their options. But it’s going to be a fine line in terms of training for this one. I can’t see India not producing bunsens [spinning pitches], especially after the recent comments from Rohit [Sharma]. And rightly so, that’s the whole point of home advantage. So we have requested a blend of pitches in Abu Dhabi."

After winning the opening Test in the 2021 series, England struggled on pitches that produced excessive turn. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel shared 59 wickets between them to give India a 3-1 series victory. With India having not lost a home series since 2012, Ben Stokes' men have a massive task on their hands.

"We want to energy and excitement levels to be high" - Jeetan Patel

Jeetan Patel.

Patel also underlined the energy and excitement levels to be at their highest, given it will be a long tour. However, the 43-year-old suggested that fatigue is bound to kick in at some stage, adding:

"We want to challenge the guys but also ensure they arrive in India with enough confidence to be free enough to play how they want to play; to take the game on like they have over the last two years. It’s also a long tour. We want to energy and excitement levels to be high when they hit that first Test, rather than being a fortnight into their time in the country and not as mentally fresh as they could be."

The 1st Test between India and England begins on January 25th in Hyderabad.

