"Capable of achieving way more than it has done" - Joe Root on England's dismal 2023 World Cup campaign

England star Joe Root lamented the side's dismal showing so far in the 2023 World Cup, saying that they should be at the top of the points table with the talent in the squad.

Pitted among the heavy favorites heading into the tournament, England have flattered to deceive. The defending champions find themselves at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in six games. While England still have a mathematical chance at finishing in the top four to qualify for the semi-final, they are realistically out of contention, barring a mighty miracle.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Australia clash, Root expressed his and the side's frustration at their current position.

"I look at this team and it's more than capable of achieving way more than it has done throughout this tournament," Root said. "The quality of players we have, we should be sat right at the top of this [table]. We all know that, and we're all very frustrated that isn't the case."

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old remained upbeat about England's final three league-stage games, including the marquee encounter against Australia.

"This group of players have three opportunities to play at the level we expect of ourselves," Root continued. "I fully believe we are more than capable of doing that on Saturday. Man for man, I'd have this team every day over the Australians.

"We might not have played as well as we can do but we know when we play our best stuff, the best teams struggle to compete with us."

After splitting their first two games, England have lost four straight matches. They are also in danger of not finishing in the top eight and missing out on qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Their latest defeat came at the hands of hosts India, where they wilted in the run chase of 239 to fall short by 100 runs. Furthermore, it was their third successive outing of scoring less than 200 runs in their batting innings.

"If it was the other way around, would we be doing the same?" - Joe Root on Pat Cummins' laughter about England's struggles

Pat Cummins could not hold back his smile when addressing England's struggles.

Joe Root wasn't too bothered about Australia skipper Pat Cummins bursting into laughter when asked about England's struggles at the World Cup. The former England captain felt that they would have perhaps done the same if roles were reversed but hoped for it to serve as a motivation for the side.

"Let's face it: if it was the other way around, would we be doing the same? Probably. It hurts - it always hurts to be in this position to be sat at the bottom of the table. It's not what we expect of ourselves. If it motivates us a little bit more, then great," Root said.

Speaking about his batting form, which has gone in a downward spiral following half-centuries in the first two games, Joe Root expressed feeling in great nick despite the low returns.

"I feel really good in my game. It's been really frustrating. I've had a silly run-out [against Sri Lanka], a caught leg slip [against South Africa] which is pretty unusual in this format, and - I'll be careful how I say this - a dubious lbw decision in the last game [against India]," he added.

Following scores of 77 and 82 to open his World Cup campaign, the veteran batter has scored a miserable 16 runs in his next four innings. Root was England's leading run-scorer in the triumphant 2019 World Cup run, with 556 runs at an average of 61.77, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

England will take on Australia to keep their glimmer of hope for semi-final qualification at Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4.