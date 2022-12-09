"Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has just risen to another level" - Lisa Sthalekar

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar feels Harmanpreet Kaur has just taken her game up by a notch ever since taking over as the captain of the Indian women's team across formats. At No. 4, Harmanpreet continues to give that solidity to the middle order in the shortest format.

With the top order settled, Sthalekar wants wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia to bat at No. 5 against Australia. The southpaw scored 203 runs in just four innings in the recently concluded Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy and is in some sensational form.

Previewing the T20I series between the India Women and the Australia Women for Cricbuzz, here's what Lisa Sthalekar had to say:

"Harmanpreet Kaur has just risen to another level ever since taking over as India's captain across formats. Then at the No. 5 position, based on performances, Yastika Bhatia might get a nod ahead of others. Her 80* and 99* in the Challenger Trophy has proved that she deserves a chance."

Lisa Sthalekar believes Jemimah Rodrigues will have a great series

Jemimah Rodrigues has made the No. 3 spot her own in the shortest format and was sensational in the Women's Asia Cup. Lisa Sthalekar feels that since Rodrigues has played with quite a few opposition players in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), it will definitely help her have an idea of what she is about to face.

On this, Sthalekar stated:

"Indian top order looks pretty stock standard with Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who is dying to play against this quality Australian bowling attack. She has an idea about the opposition having played in the WBBL."

The first of the five T20Is between India Women and Australia Women will be played at 7 pm IST on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium.

India's Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol.

Poll : 0 votes