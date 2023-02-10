“Captain leading from the front” – Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma smashes century in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front in the first innings of the opening Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Day 2 (Friday, February 10). The right-hander brought up his ninth Test century off 171 balls, including two sixes and 14 fours. The opener kept the scoreboard ticking as wickets continued to fall on the other end.

With his timely century, Rohit also helped the hosts take a first innings lead against Australia. The Nagpur-born batter has now also become the first Indian captain to hit a century across all three formats.

Smiles, claps & appreciation all around!

This has been a fine knock!

Take a bow, captain

Follow the match

#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia

Fans were delighted to witness Rohit Sharma play a quality knock against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) opener.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma the Test opener has never disappointed in tough conditions. The Chennai innings against England and now the Nagpur innings against Australia! Rohit Sharma the Test opener has never disappointed in tough conditions. The Chennai innings against England and now the Nagpur innings against Australia!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma has 6 hundreds & 4 fifties from just 31 innings as an opener in Tests - Legend. Rohit Sharma has 6 hundreds & 4 fifties from just 31 innings as an opener in Tests - Legend.

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL This century celebration of Rohit Sharma is telling how great this innings is for the Indian team. Bow to him 🥹🫡!! This century celebration of Rohit Sharma is telling how great this innings is for the Indian team. Bow to him 🥹🫡!! https://t.co/5mMQRIoToF

Real king of Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma with one more test hundred on a rank turner

As far as the match is concerned, Team India were 223/5 in 77 overs, with Rohit (116) and Ravindra Jadeja (33) at the crease. For Australia, debutant Todd Murphy scalped four wickets, while Nathan Lyon dismissed another debutant, Suryakumar Yadav.

Earlier on Day 1, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bundled out the visitors for 177 in 63.5 overs. Jadeja scalped a fifer, while Ashwin took three wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami settled for one wicket apiece.

Rohit Sharma critical to India’s success in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #india 9th international Test century for Rohit Sharma

What a spectacular innings 🫡

Rohit Sharma will be vital for both as India's captain and player in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With his ninth Test ton, he continued his sublime form after his 30th century in ODIs against New Zealand. Team India won that game with 90 runs and sealed the series 3-0 at home.

So far, Rohit has scored nine tons against Australia across formats, including a double century in ODIs. In Tests, the 35-year-old has amassed 500+ runs in just 8* Tests against the Aussies, including a ton and three half-centuries. Rohit will look to continue his exploits in the four-match Test series against the Baggy Greens.

