“Career. Team. Champions Trophy” - Former Australia cricketer’s interesting take after Rohit Sharma’s hundred in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg showered praise on India captain Rohit Sharma following his century in the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The 53-year-old opened up about the significance of the innings in the context of the team and his career ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 19.

The remarks came after Rohit smashed 119 runs off 90 balls, hitting seven sixes and 12 boundaries, in his entertaining knock. This was his 32nd ODI ton, 49th across formats, and the first since the 2023 ODI World Cup. He went past Rahul Dravid (48) for the third-most tons for India across formats, only behind Virat Kohli (81) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).

His knock ensured India beat England by four wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.

With the knock, he returned to form after a string of low scores in the Test season, aggregating 164 runs in 15 innings at an average of 10.93. He also scored just two runs in the series opener against England in Nagpur.

Brad Hogg wrote on X:

"Timing in three different contexts! 1. Career 2. Team 3. Champions Trophy #RohitSharma #century #INDvENG."

"Broke it into pieces" - Rohit Sharma on his 49th international century

Rohit Sharma opened up about his century following his exploits against England in the second ODI. The 37-year-old shared the mental and technical aspects of his knock.

He said in the post-match show (via Cricbuzz):

"It was good, really enjoyed being out there, scoring some runs for the team. Important game, series on the line. I broke it into pieces how I wanted to bat. It's a format that is longer than T20 cricket and a lot shorter than Tests. Still, you need to assess and bat according to the situation. I wanted to stay focused and bat as deep as possible."

"Looking at the pitch when you play on black soil, the pitch tends to skid on a bit so it's important that you show the full face of the bat. Then they were trying to bowl into the body and not give room so I prepared my plan as well. I accessed the gaps and obviously, I got good support from Gill and then Shreyas," he added.

Rohit Sharma and company will next lock horns with England in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

