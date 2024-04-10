Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 schedule announced

The schedule for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024, which is all set to be played from August 29 to October 6, 2024, has been announced. The 12th edition of the T20 tournament will be played across Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts, and Nevis and Guyana.

There will once again be six teams vying for the title, with the three-time winners Jamaica Tallawahs being replaced by Antigua & Barbuda Falcons this season. Last year's final turned out to be a low-scoring contest with Guyana Amazon Warriors clinching their first-ever title defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders quite comfortably by nine wickets.

The hosts chased down the target of 95 runs in just 14 overs in front of their vociferous fans at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Before this title victory, the Guyana Amazon Warriors had agonizingly lost five Caribbean Premier League finals.

Check out the Caribbean Premier League 2024 schedule below:

Will the Trinbago Knight Riders' reign continue in the CPL?

The new franchise Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will be facing St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at home in the 2024 CPL season opener. The final will once again be played in Guyana in addition to the Eliminator, Qualifier 1, and Qualifier 2 fixtures, which are also slated to be held at the Providence Stadium.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are the most successful CPL franchise having won the title on a record four occasions so far - 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020. Last year, although the Kieron Pollard-led side reached the summit clash, a dismal batting performance in the final denied them their fifth title.

This season, the team which possesses dynamic domestic all-rounders like Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell in addition to skipper Kieron Pollard and other proven overseas stars will be entering the tournament with a renewed determination to go one step ahead and lay hands on the trophy for a record fifth time.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!