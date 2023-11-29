"Certain players make you realize repeatedly that technique does not shackle you" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock in 3rd IND vs AUS T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad for scoring a blazing century despite playing only technically correct shots in the third T20I between India and Australia on Tuesday.

Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 123 off 57 deliveries as the Men in Blue set the Aussies a 223-run target in Guwahati. Glenn Maxwell's explosive unbeaten 48-ball 104 helped the visitors chase down the target off the final delivery with five wickets to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Gaikwad for pacing his innings perfectly. He explained (3:50):

"Suryakumar (Yadav) batted the way only he can. This is an appreciation video for Ruturaj Gaikwad because he had scored 22 runs off his first 22 balls and you were thinking what was happening. It was a reconstruction phase but Surya was hitting and Rutu was still taking his time."

The former India opener added:

"210-220 had to be scored. You couldn't have even fought in anything less than that. Then Ruturaj Gaikwad changed gears. Certain players make you realize repeatedly that technique does not shackle you, it liberates you. He batted extremely well. He was brilliant, scored 123."

Gaikwad smashed 13 fours and seven sixes during his innings. He strung together an unbroken 141-run fourth-wicket partnership in just 9.4 overs with Tilak Varma, who contributed an unbeaten 24-ball 31.

"Who gets an off-spinner to bowl the 20th over?" - Aakash Chopra on Glenn Maxwell's expensive final over

Ruturaj Gaikwad smoked three sixes and two fours in the final over bowled by Glenn Maxwell. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra criticized Matthew Wade for giving the final over of India's innings to Glenn Maxwell. He said (4:45):

"The bigger thing than that was Maxwell came to bowl the 20th over. Kane Richardson might have had a pulled muscle or something. You got Marcus Stoinis to bowl the first over in the first two matches. You couldn't have given him even one over here? Who gets an off-spinner to bowl the 20th over?"

Reflecting on the start of the Indian innings, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that they suffered two early blows. He observed (2:55):

"The start was not good. Two wickets fell quickly. Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to play a big shot. Jason Behrendorff likes this ground, I remember him taking four wickets in 2017. Here also he dismissed Yashasvi quickly. Ishan Kishan also got out to Kane Richardson."

Chopra pointed out that a plethora of wides bowled by Kane Richardson helped India's cause. He added that considering the way Australia have played, they don't seem to be taking the series seriously.

