Yuzvendra Chahal gets endearing wishes from his wife on his birthday

India and RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has turned 31 today. Cricket fans and his teammates have been extending warm wishes to him on this special occasion.

His wife, Dhanashree Verma, led the way by wishing her husband a heartfelt message on her social media handles. In her message, she described the character traits of Chahal she adores and stated that he helped her grow into a better person. Dhanashree Verma posted the following on her Instagram and captioned it:

When you talk about being humble, being kind, helpful, being polite, selfless and to carry those qualities along with some serious skills then that’s Mr Yuzvendra Chahal ❤️

You have no airs about your status and that’s not easy to achieve at this level.What you do for the people and for the country is unbeatable.

You have a big heart. I have grown and learnt a lot from you… I’m always extremely proud of you @yuzi_chahal23 Happy birthday ❤️

Chahal later commented on the post and thanked her for such lovely wishes on his birthday.

Thank you wifey ❤️❤️

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently in Colombo, competing in the ODI series against the hosts. He will play in the third and final ODI of the series today and will look to continue his good form from the second ODI, where he took three wickets.

Aakash Chopra was impressed with Chahal's performance in the second ODI against Sri Lanka

Recently, while speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Aakash opined that he was fascinated to see Chahal back in form as he was controlling his lines well and used variations perfectly to set up batsmen in the second ODI on Tuesday. Chahal finished the game with figures of 3/50. Chopra said:

"The wide array of subtle variations; it was a delight to watch. I actually really enjoyed watching him (Yuzvendra Chahal) bowl. He bowled a ball which was really flighted, but that wasn't his slowest delivery. The delivery that dismissed the batsman bowled, it was slightly flatter, but that wasn't the quickest delivery. Sometimes the ball spins a little more, sometimes it spins a little less."

Definitely a day to cherish 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Proud of each and every member of this team 💪 pic.twitter.com/NnrHHZsPLs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 20, 2021

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy