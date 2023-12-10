"Chahal is a surprise inclusion" - Sanjay Manjrekar on India's squad for the ODI series vs South Africa

Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed surprise about Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

The Men in Blue will face the Proteas in three T20Is followed by as many ODIs, with the first game to be played in Durban on Sunday. Chahal is among four spinners in India's ODI squad, with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav being the others.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Manjrekar was asked about his thoughts on India's ODI squad. While expressing satisfaction over the seam-bowling department, the former India cricketer was slightly taken aback by Chahal's inclusion, elaborating:

"I like it. Again this is workload management, but I am excited with the fact that Deepak Chahar is back because I like him as a cricketer. Avesh Khan gets another opportunity."

Manjrekar added:

"I believe Mukesh Kumar is a sturdy and dependable bowler, he has come. Chahal is a surprise inclusion. I thought Chahal was more your bowler for T20 cricket but there they have got somebody like a (Ravi) Bishnoi."

Chahal has picked up 121 wickets at an acceptable economy rate of 5.26 in 69 ODI innings. He was ignored for the 2023 World Cup, with Kuldeep preferred ahead of him as the solitary wrist-spinner. It needs to be seen if the right-arm leg-spinner gets a game against South Africa, considering Kuldeep is also part of the squad.

"A big promotion for Rinku Singh" - Sanjay Manjrekar on India's selection of batters

Rinku Singh has earned his maiden ODI call-up. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Manjrekar was delighted with Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson's selections in the batting department. He elaborated:

"Rajat Patidar - really happy to see him fit and raring to go. A big promotion for Rinku Singh. He has now become a part of ODI cricket. I saw Sanju Samson playing ODIs against South Africa in India and I got slightly excited there as well, that he is a good option."

While observing that the Indian selectors have picked an excellent combination, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the young side will face a stern test against the Proteas. He said:

"I am always excited when I see India's second string or next-generation players. It seems like it is a very strong team but the problem is that South Africa are a formidable team in white-ball cricket and bilateral series. So it will be a stiff test but this team is very good."

India suffered a 3-0 defeat in their last away ODI series against South Africa. The Men in Blue's 5-1 win in 2018 is their only ODI series triumph in the Rainbow Nation.

