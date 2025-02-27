Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios: How can South Africa qualify for semifinals before their match against England?

With England being knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy, South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan are battling it out for the two semifinal spots from Group B. There are two matches left in the group. Afghanistan will take on Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28. South Africa will then take on England at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 1.

Ad

Interestingly, the Proteas can qualify for the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy even before their last group match against England. Looking at the Group B points table ahead after the washout in match number nine between Pakistan and Bangladesh, South Africa are on top, with three points from two matches. They are followed by Australia (3 points) and Afghanistan (2 points).

In the event of Australia beating Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday, the Asian team will be knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy, while the Aussies and South Africa will qualify for the semifinals from Group B. In such a scenario, Australia will have five points and Afghanistan two. The Proteas (3 points) will finish ahead of Afghanistan even if they lose their last group match to England.

Ad

Trending

Ad

On the other hand, in case Afghanistan stun Australia, they will qualify for the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy. If South Africa then beat England, they will finish table-toppers and knock out Australia. Even if the Proteas lose to England, they can still qualify for the semifinals as long as their net run rate is above that of the Aussies.

"It's definitely an advantage" - South African batter on India playing all Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

While South Africa are preparing for their last group match against England in Karachi on March 1, senior batter Rassie van der Dussen has joined the debate over India playing all their matches in Dubai. Speaking at a press conference, he agreed that the Men in Blue have an advantage. He commented (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

"If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it's definitely an advantage. I don't think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that. The onus would be on them to use that advantage... The pressure would be on them to get it right."

Ad

Expand Tweet

India and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy from Group A. The two teams will meet in Dubai on Sunday, March 2 ahead of the knockouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback