Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can South Africa qualify for the semifinals after the no result in the AFG vs AUS match?

The 2025 Champions Trophy Group B match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28 ended in a no result due to rain. With the game being called off, Australia became the first team from Group B to qualify for the semifinals, joining India and New Zealand from Group A.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the match against Australia. They put up 273 in their 50 overs. Sediqullah Atal top-scored with 85 off 95 balls, while Azmatullah Omarzai impressed again, smashing 67 off 63 balls. For Australia, left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis picked up 3-47, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa claimed two scalps each.

In the chase, the Aussies were in total control at 109-1 after 12.5 overs. While Matthew Short was dismissed for 20 off 15, Travis Head was unbeaten on 59 off 40 and captain Steve Smith on 19 off 22. However, no further play was possible after the rain came down.

South Africa will now take on England in the last Group B match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Because of a superior net run rate (+2.140), the Proteas are all but assured of reaching the semifinals ahead of Afghanistan (-0.990). The only way Afghanistan can qualify for the semifinals is if England hammer South Africa by a huge margin.

As per Cricbuzz, if England bat first, they will have to beat South Africa by at least 207 runs for Afghanistan to qualify for the knockouts ahead of the Proteas. If England bat second, they will have to chase down the target inside 11.1 overs. (Both scenarios are assuming a score of 300 in the first innings). If South Africa beat England, they will qualify for the semis without the run rate coming into play.

How South Africa have fared in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far

South Africa began their 2025 Champions Trophy on an impressive note, beating Afghanistan by 107 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21. Batting first after winning the toss, the Proteas put up 315-6 on the board. Opener Ryan Rickelton top-scored with 103 off 106, while three other batters - Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram - chipped in with fifties.

In the chase, Afghanistan were bowled out for 208 in 43.3 overs despite Rahmat Shah's 90. Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets, while Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder chipped in with two each. South Africa's much-hyped Champions Trophy clash against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

