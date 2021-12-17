"Cheers to ‘83" - Sunil Gavaskar captures having a gala time with Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath

India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar wooed fans with his latest Instagram post. The champion cricketer was captured having a gala time alongside 1983 World Cup teammates Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's post received a big thumbs up from netizens, who praised the superstar trio for their significant contribution towards the success of Indian cricket. Gavaskar captioned the post:

"Cheers to ‘83 🏆"

Kapil Dev, who led India to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1983, was also the team's leading run-scorer at the marquee event with 303 runs from eight games. The champion all-rounder also had 12 wickets to his name in that edition of the World Cup.

Mohinder Amarnath was also among the top contributors with the bat for the side as he mustered 237 runs in eight matches. However, the competition proved to be an unsuccessful one for Sunil Gavaskar. The right-hander could manage just 59 runs from six matches and had an underwhelming average of 9.83.

The Indian cricket team had a Herculean task as they took on the defending champions West Indies in the all-important summit clash at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

After being asked to bat first, the Indian team managed to post a sub-par total of 183 in the 60-over fixture. The Kapil Dev-led side staged a miraculous turnaround with their spirited bowling performance as they bundled out the pre-tournament favourites for 140 to pocket the contest.

"This is absolutely right" - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's support for India's new captain Rohit Sharma

Reacting to Indian cricket's captaincy saga, Sunil Gavaskar noted how important it is to focus on the team's success, regardless of who is at the helm. The 72-year-old made these remarks while speaking on Sports Tak on Wednesday.

Here's what he said:

"This is absolutely right. When you play for the Indian team, you dedicate your body and mind to it and thrive for its success. It doesn't matter who is or isn't the captain because you get pride in your own performance and helping the team win."

Gavaskar added:

"There's no two ways about the fact that whoever plays for the Indian team, does it with all his/her energy. Yes, this is a sport, you can't always be successful. That's why even yesterday I said that don't believe these reports via these sources. Ask the players themselves."

The Indian side's next assignment will be against hosts South Africa. The two cricketing nations are slated to battle it out in three Test matches and as many ODIs. Kohli will be seen leading the team in red-ball matches, while Sharma will be the skipper for 50-over games.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar