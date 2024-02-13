"Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are still playing" - Aakash Chopra says the Indian selectors shouldn't pick players who skip first-class cricket

Aakash Chopra has urged the Indian selectors not to pick players who are skipping first-class cricket. He noted that established veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are plying their trade in the domestic circuit.

While some youngsters have opted out of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Pujara and Rahane are playing for Saurashtra and Mumbai respectively. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly mandated all cricketers, who are not part of the national team, to play in the next round of the premier domestic tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra castigated the youngsters for skipping the Ranji Trophy and urged them to learn from seniors like Pujara and Rahane.

"I am hearing that a lot of youngsters are not playing. They don't play at all because their names have already come in the IPL. People have started thinking that they would be selected if they do well in the IPL, which is not a good thing, because Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are still playing," he said (3:20).

The former India opener added that players shouldn't be considered for the national team unless they play first-class cricket.

"If first-class cricket is happening and if you are fit and are not part of the Indian team, go and play. If someone feels that he will return without playing, a strong message has to be sent that you will only be considered when you go and play," Chopra stated.

Chopra expressed hope that the selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar strictly imposes this criterion.

"If you feel you will only play the IPL and play all cricket based on that, I am expecting the selection committee under Ajit Agarkar's leadership to put that line in the sand, that it's not going to happen. If this is being imposed, please do it even more," he elaborated.

Ishan Kishan is one of the players who are not playing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter has taken a break from international cricket due to mental fatigue and is apparently preparing for IPL 2024 at Kiran More's academy in Baroda.

"The only exception could be for say Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli has opted out of the ongoing Test series between India and England due to personal reasons.

Aakash Chopra opined that first-team regulars like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah can be exempted from playing domestic cricket for workload management or personal issues.

"The only exception could be for say Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, and you are managing their workload or you have given them a break for some personal issue, or else if first-class cricket is not happening, but if it's happening, please go and play," he said.

Chopra observed that the BCCI has also been accommodative and allowed players to skip certain series due to the volume of cricket. However, he added that it doesn't imply that first-class cricket can be skipped.

