Cheteshwar Pujara becomes 8th Indian batter to score 7000 Test runs

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday, December 23 became the eighth player from the country to score 7000 Test runs. He reached the landmark on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The 34-year-old Saurashtra batter, who made his red-ball debut for India against Australia in Bengaluru back in October 2010, is playing in his 98 Test match.

Pujara reached 7000 runs in Test cricket in 19th over of India’s first innings in Dhaka. He swept Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan for three runs to bring up the personal milestone.

Sachin Tendulkar (15921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13265 runs), Sunil Gavaskar (10122 runs), VVS Laxman (8781 runs), Virender Sehwag (8503), Virat Kohli (8108) and Sourav Ganguly (7212) are ahead of Pujara on the list of Indian batters with the most runs.

Overall, Pujara has moved to 55th position on the list of all-time leading run-getters in Test cricket. He has gone past the legendary Don Bradman on the list, who ended his Test career with 6996 runs.

Meanwhile, India got off to a disappointing start on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The visitors lost both their openers cheaply.

In the 14th over of the innings, skipper KL Rahul (10) skipped down the track to Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and tried to defend a delivery, but was struck on his front pad. The hosts reviewed the not-out decision and it turned out to be the right one as ball-tracking showed three reds.

Taijul also sent back Shubman Gill for 20 as the young Indian opener failed to connect with a sweep and was trapped right in front of the stumps. India reached 70/2 after 29 overs, with Pujara and Kohli holding fort.

Cheteshwar Pujara broke his century drought in Chattogram Test

Pujara was in excellent touch in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He scored a defiant 90 in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 102 off 130 balls in the second.

With his three-figure score, the India No. 3 batter broke his century drought, which went back to January 2019, when he scored 193 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

He has now become the 55th Test player (he has pushed Don Bradman 6996 runs to the 56th position!) and the 8th Indian to aggregate 7000 Test runs!

The first Test in Chattogram also saw Gill notching up his maiden Test ton as India went on to win the contest by 188 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

