"Cheteshwar Pujara is the biggest name in this Test batting lineup" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Saurashtra player for reaching the 100-Test milestone

Gautam Gambhir has lauded Cheteshwar Pujara for reaching the 100-Test milestone and added that the Saurashtra player is the biggest name in India's Test batting lineup.

Pujara didn't get to bat on the first day of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi on Friday, February 17, with Rohit Sharma and Co. finishing the day at 21 for no loss. The hosts' bowlers dismissed Australia for 263 earlier in the day.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir heaped praise on Pujara, saying:

"I have seen his debut and I am seeing his 100th Test match as well. I feel he is extremely underrated, he is spoken about very little. We will talk about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and others - I believe Cheteshwar Pujara is the biggest name in this Test batting lineup."

The former India opener highlighted the gritty batter's immense contribution during Ajinkya Rahane and Co.'s away series win in Australia, stating:

"If you see his last series in Australia, we have spoken about Rishabh Pant and other players, for me Cheteshwar Pujara was the Man of the Series because of the way he played in Brisbane, took blows on his body."

Pujara aggregated 271 runs in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy but played out 928 deliveries in the process. He scored a patient 56 and strung together a 114-run second-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill during India's epochal 328-run chase in the series decider at the Gabba.

"Complete team man" - Gautam Gambhir on Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara is the 13th Indian to play 100 Tests. [P/C: BCCI]

Gambhir pointed out that Pujara has always been willing to perform any role assigned to him, elaborating:

"He came from Saurashtra. It is difficult for you to play one Test and this is his 100th Test. Longevity, ups and downs, he opened the batting, got dropped, what has he not done for the team? Complete team man. However much you might talk about him, it is less."

Golden words from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar as he felicitates 🏻 🏻



The cricketer-turned-politician concluded by stating that the committed cricketer is the biggest role model for budding long-format players, explaining:

"How many players go and play first-class cricket whenever the Test matches are not on? Absolute role model for the next generation. If you have an interest in red-ball cricket, you should follow Cheteshwar Pujara."

Pujara has amassed 18525 runs at an excellent average of 51.89 in 242 first-class games. He has struck 56 long-format centuries, with a top score of 352.

