"Cheteshwar Pujara should be disappointed" - Former Indian head coach with stern remarks for veteran batter

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was disappointed to see Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal during Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Thursday, June 8.

Pujara shouldered arms to a good length delivery from Cameron Green, assuming that it would hold its line and go to the wicketkeeper. However, he didn't cover the line of the ball as it nipped back off the seam and hit his off stump. The veteran batter was understandably distraught after that as he walked back to the pavilion.

Earlier, opener Shubman Gill was also dismissed while shouldering arms to a delivery that jagged back and rattled his stumps. However, while speaking on-air during the game, Ravi Shastri felt that being an experienced campaigner. Cheteshwar Pujara should have done better in getting his pad across to the pitch of the ball.

Here's what Shastri said:

"Shubman Gill will learn, but Cheteshwar Pujara should be disappointed by that dismissal. The front foot should have been at least a foot ahead and then across."

Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket sums up India's vulnerable top-order

India's reply was going to be very important to their chances in the Test match after they restricted Australia to 469 in their first innings. However, it was anything but solid as the top order crumbled once again against the moving ball.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were uncertain in their foot movement and that's what ended up leading to their downfall. Cheteshwar Pujara soon followed with yet another misjudgment as India were pushed further back.

Virat Kohli got an absolute peach of the delivery which he could do nothing about. It was the partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja that gave India some respite. But they will be gutted to lose Jadeja just before the end of play.

It would arguably take something extraordinary from India to save this Test.

